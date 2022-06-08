Kindred Scores Online Gaming License to Return to the Dutch Market

Posted on: June 8, 2022, 08:44h.

Last updated on: June 8, 2022, 08:53h.

Kindred is ready to get back in the game in the Netherlands. As the country’s online gaming industry continues to develop, the operator has secured a license that will allow it to return after last year’s exit.

Kindred Group’s logo in 3D in one of its offices. The global gaming company is ready to return to the Dutch market. (Image: Kindred Group)

Kindred will be able to offer online gambling and betting services to players in the country’s regulated markets. The company stated in an announcement that the license takes effect today.

The operator added that the issuing of the license follows a lengthy application process, which included the completion of all relevant audits. It also announced that its Unibet brand will launch in the Dutch market within the next few days.

Kindred Welcomes Dutch Players Once Again

Kindred was active in the Netherlands before the country opened its online gambling market. It temporarily suspended operations in the country following that launch while it sought clarifications from Kansspelautoriteit (KSA), the gaming regulator, and Dutch authorities about its license application. The exit preceded a move by KSA to permanently block unlicensed platforms.

Kindred stated shortly after that that it would continue to block Dutch players indefinitely until it received a license. When the two-year blackout period ended a couple of months ago, the operator was one of several considering making an entry into the legal market.

Kindred asserted at the time that it anticipated the move would cost the company £12 million (US$15 million) per month in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) before any mitigating actions.

Henrik Tjarnstrom, chief executive of Kindred, stated that the Dutch market is an important one. He added that Kindred has been “advocating for local license schemes” for the past 10 years, and wants to “contribute to a fair and sustainable gambling market.”

Following on the heels of the anticipated launch, Kindred will host a Capital Markets Day this September in London. The meeting will provide guidance on the company’s long-term strategic plans, as well as offer more details on its Dutch launch.

KSA Cracking Down on Gaming Industry

New regulations are coming to the Dutch online gaming market, just like they are in many other markets. Because the regulated market is relatively new, KSA is watching everything very closely to make sure it runs smoothly.

Not all websites adhere to all advertising rules, the regulator noted, forcing it into action. As a result, the regulator has sent a letter to more than 50 affiliate websites about the rules on gambling advertising. Those websites that continue to ignore the rules run the risk of enforcement through a number of penalties, including fines and suspensions.

The use of affiliates by operations for their advertisements is a common practice in the industry. An affiliate website places links, banners, or other advertising materials to other parties in exchange for a commission. However, gambling advertising is for legal providers only, according to KSA.

The letter draws affiliates’ attention to the fact that they may only advertise gambling companies with a license in the Netherlands. In addition, affiliate websites may – for legal gambling providers – only advertise if they comply with the advertising rules. For example, by not targeting minors and young adults up to the age of 24, and by making it clear on behalf of which gambling company it placed the advertisement.