Kentucky Lottery Games Arrive in Grocery Store Checkout Lanes

Posted on: March 31, 2021, 08:34h.

Last updated on: March 31, 2021, 08:34h.

Grocery shoppers in Kentucky can now grab a soda, pick up their favorite tabloid, and even purchase a lottery ticket all while in the checkout lane.

A Kroger cashier in Lexington, Ky., stands next to Scientific Games’ new SCiQ InLane lottery ticket display. Kentucky grocery shoppers can now quickly grab a lottery ticket in the checkout lane. (Image: Scientific Games)

Scientific Games this week announced the launch of its new SCiQ InLane technology, a product that integrates lottery sales into the checkout process at grocery stores. The pilot program has been debuted at Kroger markets in the Lexington area.

The casino gaming and lottery tech manufacturer says Kroger grocery shoppers can buy a lottery scratch game in the same transaction as their milk and eggs. Scientific Games explains that the program is designed to maximize lottery revenues and proceeds for the programs it benefits.

Founded in 1999, the Kentucky Lottery supports college scholarship and educational grant programs. To date, nearly $4 billion has been raised for higher education for Kentuckians.

Streamlined Service

Lottery games are commonly found in grocery stores throughout the nation, but the tickets are typically sold via self-service standalone vending machines or at a designated customer service counter. Scientific Games believes implementing lottery transactions into the grocery checkout lane will lead to better sales.

The convenience offered by the SCiQ InLane solution is a game changer for consumers who are focused on getting in and out of the grocery store quickly for many reasons, including COVID-19 concerns,” said Michael Martin, VP of retail solutions for Scientific Games.

“SCiQ InLane offers unparalleled product security and the ability to engage light and lapsed players who don’t visit lottery self-service machines in the store,” Martin added.

SCiQ InLane includes a small display screen showing the Kentucky Lottery instant games available for purchase from the cashier. The technology system provides real-time data of sales and available inventory to both the lottery and retailer.

Jarrod Cummins, director of prepaid services for Kroger, says the lottery tracking system is a “critical element” in better serving customers.

iLottery Benefits During COVID-19

COVID-19 negatively impacted countless businesses and industries, and many lotteries were not immune. Due to stay-at-home orders and lottery retailers being forced to close at times throughout 2020, sales declined.

However, the Kentucky Lottery was less impacted due to it being one of only 10 states that allows online lottery games. Internet play led to the Kentucky Lottery reporting a record year in fiscal 2020, sales topping $1.2 billion.

Internet lottery sales experienced record growth, instant online play surging nearly 92 percent.

“COVID-19 led many new players to sample the online program which provided a safe option for those who wanted to play the Lottery from the comfort of their home,” the Kentucky Lottery annual report explained.

As for product share, $5 scratch tickets led the way by generating 16.7 percent of all sales revenue. $10 scratch tickets were next at 14.4 percent, and Pick 3 third at 13.9 percent.

After paying out winnings and covering overhead, the Kentucky Lottery directed $278.5 million to the state education and scholarship programs.