Katy Perry Gets Key to Las Vegas Strip, Performer Highlights Vegas Family Ties

Posted on: June 9, 2022, 04:24h.

Last updated on: June 9, 2022, 04:24h.

Headliner Katy Perry was honored this week in Las Vegas. She was given a ceremonial key to the Strip, and Wednesday was declared Katy Perry Day by Clark County Commission officials.

Katy Perry holds ceremonial key to the Las Vegas Strip, pictured above. She was honored this week at Resorts World. (Image: Getty Images)

When getting the honors, Perry recalled her family’s extensive ties to Las Vegas.

My aunt was a showgirl here, my grandma was a seamstress here, my dad grew up here, he ended up being a chauffeur here, my parents … got married here,” Perry was quoted by KLAS, a local TV station.

“It’s only natural that I would be on the stage here eventually. I did not know or think that I would be getting a key to the Strip.”

The singer and cultural icon is an acclaimed headliner at the new Resorts World Theater which seats 5,000. The Resorts World complex’s AYU Dayclub is where the ceremony honoring her took place.

Resorts World Residency

Her Resorts World residency began on Dec. 29, 2021. It will run through October. Officially, it is called “Katy Perry: PLAY”

It even could be extended further. “I’ll keep doing this show for as long as it makes me happy … and for as long as it brings joy to my fans,” Las Vegas Weekly recently quoted Perry.

When talking about the Resorts World performance, Perry explained, “It’s a 90-minute show of song after song after song with a light storyline, and it transports you and helps you escape, and that’s something I think we can all use every once in a while.

And that’s really why I think people come to Las Vegas. They want that stimulation, that dopamine, that escapism, and that’s what the show is. It’s a lot of joy, and I’m so happy to be synonymous with that word,” Las Vegas Weekly reported.

She also has other ties to Las Vegas. She has a well-known song, “Waking Up in Las Vegas.” The video for the song shows Perry winning, and then losing, at casinos. In addition, it shows scenes of the Strip and even an Elvis impersonator. The video has been viewed more than 97 million times on YouTube.

Gospel Roots

Perry, 37, began her career as a gospel singer. Her parents are both pastors. She grew up attending faith-based schools and camps.

As time went on, the California native became more secular. Her early chart-topping hits include “I Kissed a Girl,” “Teenage Dream,” and “Firework.” She has sold over 143 million recordings.

She is also known for her prominence in other forms of media. She has over 108 million followers on Twitter. She also was a judge on the American Idol TV show.

One of her most prominent performances was as the star of the Super Bowl XLIX halftime show on Feb. 1, 2015. Billboard has labeled her as the “Queen of Pop.”