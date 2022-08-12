Jackpot: California Man Wins $245K at Paris Las Vegas, He Had Premonition

A lucky player recently hit a $245,678 jackpot on the Las Vegas Strip. He was playing Three Card Poker at Paris Las Vegas on Thursday night.

Paris Las Vegas, pictured above. A California man hit the jackpot there this week. (Image: Booking.com)

Miguel Tornel, who was visiting Las Vegas from Chula Vista, Calif., with his wife, won the money with a royal flush. They were in clubs.

Even before he started playing on the casino floor, he had a premonition that he would be lucky on Thursday night, Tornel later revealed to casino officials.

Paris Las Vegas is a Caesars Entertainment property.

Prior Winners

In March, at other Caesars venues, two players also won big on the Las Vegas Strip. In total, the two won more than $1.5 million.

One winner was Michael Takes, who is from Cascade, Iowa. He was playing Let It Ride at The LINQ Hotel + Experience. He won with a mega progressive jackpot.

It paid $1,041,779, according to a company tweet. He had been playing for about 90 minutes before he won.

Takes plays the game “every once in a while,” Caesars Entertainment said in a statement. Takes revealed his plans to purchase a fishing boat with some of the money. Other funds will be put toward retirement savings.

The same week, Edward Marx of Spring, Texas, won $473,455 in a mega progressive jackpot at Caesars Palace. He was playing Pai Gow Poker. Marx played for about three hours when he won with a seven-card straight flush. He said he plans to save his winnings.

He came to Las Vegas for a long weekend, the company statement added. He has played the same game previously. Three times he got a six-card straight flush.

Tornel, Marx, and Takes are each Caesars’ Rewards members.

Members receive offers for gaming and credits. There are other benefits at hotels, restaurants, entertainment venues, and retailers.

New Eatery at Paris

Also, Martha Stewart’s new restaurant at Paris Las Vegas, Bedford by Martha Stewart, is close to opening, Vital Vegas reported last month.

The much-anticipated restaurant is now accepting reservations for the opening date of Aug. 13, local media said. Dinner will be served between 5 and 10:30 pm.

The restaurant was inspired by Stewart’s country farmhouse in Bedford, N.Y. The eatery holds up to 194 diners. It is located in the former Cafe Martorano.

Look to see some locally grown ingredients at Bedford by Martha Stewart.

“Signature menu items will be created from sourcing seasonal, high-quality ingredients from various local purveyors and some of Martha’s personal favorites, including the Las Vegas Farmers Market, Dartagnan Inc., Urbani Truffles, Roe Caviar, Frog Hollow Farm, Jasper Hill Farm, Vermont Creamery among others,” a company statement revealed.

New Entrance to Hail Caesar

Also, in February, Caesars Palace showed off its shiny new entrance. The centerpiece is a 15-foot statue of Augustus Caesar. Two new table games pits will flank the new entrance, Vital Vegas said.