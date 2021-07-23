Idaho Powerball Ticket Price Increasing Next Month to $3, Power Play Mandatory

July 23, 2021

Last updated on: July 23, 2021, 03:51h.

Idaho Lottery officials are revamping Powerball, the primary change being that the price to play will soon become more expensive.

The Idaho Lottery celebrates its 25th anniversary participating in Powerball in 2017. Beginning next month, Powerball tickets in Idaho will cost $3. (Image: Idaho Lottery)

Idaho Lottery Director Jeff Anderson said this week that beginning with the Monday, August 23 draw, Powerball tickets in the state will increase from $2 to $3. Powerball tickets have cost $2 since the game doubled the price nationwide from $1 in 2012.

Nearly a decade later, the Idaho Lottery is further increasing the cost to play. But Anderson says the change will result in richer lower-tier wins.

The $1 add-on fare enters every Powerball ticket sold in Idaho into the Power Play option. Secondary prizes can be greatly increased through the Power Play bonus. For instance, a ticket that matches four white balls wins $100. But with a 2x Power Play, the prize increases to $200. A 10x Power Play wins $1,000.

The Power Play multiplier number is randomly selected before each drawing. The 10X multiplier is only in play when the advertised jackpot annuity is $150 million or less.

Of course, the 2x Power Play has the best odds of being selected.

Multiplier: 2x 3x 4x 5x 10x

Odds: 1/1.79 1/3.31 1/14.33 1/21.5 1/43

The $3 Powerball ticket price only applies to Idaho.

Every US lottery oversees Powerball sales in its respective jurisdiction. The Idaho Lottery has decided to include the Power Play feature in the purchase price of a Powerball ticket, resulting in a $3 purchase price,” a statement from the Multi-State Lottery Association (MUSL) to Casino.org explained.

“The majority of lotteries, excluding California, offer Power Play as an optional add-on feature for an additional $1 per play. The Powerball Product Group does not mandate the purchase of the Power Play add-on feature with the purchase of a $2 Powerball ticket,” MUSL added.

Powerball Changes

Along with Idaho increasing its Powerball ticket price, the game is undergoing changes nationwide in the jurisdictions where it operates. Also beginning August 23, Powerball will add a Monday night draw, bringing the total weekly draws to three.

“The Multi-State Lottery Association (MUSL), which administers the Powerball game, concluded that more frequent drawings would attract more customers,” explained New York State Gaming Commission Executive Director Robert Williams.

The drawings will still occur live at 10:59 pm ET from Universal Studios in Orlando, Fl. All other aspects of the game remain the same, including the dismal one in 292,201,338 chance of winning the jackpot.

Idaho Retains Membership

Idaho announced earlier this year that it would exit MUSL and its participation in Powerball because of the lottery expanding internationally to countries that do not share its same values.

Australia’s steadfast opposition to gun ownership, Idaho lawmakers said, contradicts its own positions on firearms. Idaho’s deeply conservative legislature voiced concerns that Australia could use its associated Powerball revenue to further advocate against gun rights in international forums.

After MUSL announced its expansion to Australia was being put on hold, Idaho announced it would retain its membership.

“Last March, it looked as if players would lose the choice to play Powerball,” Anderson said this week. “However, the decision by the Powerball Game Group to include other countries in Powerball and begin international sales was delayed until 2022.

“Idaho’s favorite game continues to be offered in Idaho, and players have the freedom to enjoy playing a game they’ve loved for three decades. In fact, Powerball’s contribution to our annual dividend this year was more than any other single game,” he added.