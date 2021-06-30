Iowa Man Allegedly Steals Nearly $63K From Truck Parked at Casino

Posted on: June 30, 2021, 01:50h.

Last updated on: June 30, 2021, 03:05h.

A 25-year-old Iowa man was arrested this weekend after he allegedly stole $62,900 from a pick-up truck parked at Waterloo, Iowa’s Isle Casino Hotel. He was also charged with methamphetamine possession.

Matthew John Peterson, shown here in a mug shot. He was arrested after allegedly stealing money from a truck at an Iowa casino. (Image: Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier)

Matthew John Peterson of Anamosa was stopped by police Saturday as he walked away from the gaming property. Police searched him and beyond the cash, they found a cigarette box.

Peterson stored the money in a suitcase in the bed of a Toyota Tacoma. The truck was in the casino’s parking lot when he was stopped by police.

Meth Found, Police Say

Peterson also had what police suspect is meth in the truck, according to The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier, a local newspaper. Cops also found a pipe in one of his pockets. It is commonly used to smoke meth.

He was charged with first-degree theft, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to online records of the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office.

He could face up to 10 years in prison on the theft charge if convicted. There is possible additional prison time for the drug charge if convicted.

His case was turned over to the local court. Bond was set at $15,300. He remained in custody as of Wednesday morning, the sheriff’s office said.

Meth Possession Near Las Vegas Casinos

Police have seized meths near gaming properties nationwide, as well. In February, a Georgia man was pulled over by Nevada Highway Patrol troopers on a highway near the Las Vegas Strip.

They seized about 74 pounds of suspected methamphetamine from a trailer. The meth has an estimated street value of about $237,000, federal sources told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Jaquavius Trishun Powell, 26, of Monroe was charged with a single count each of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. If convicted on the narcotics charges, Powell would be sentenced to between 10 years and life in prison, Nevada US Attorney Nicholas A. Trutanich said in a statement.

Powell traveled to Las Vegas on a ride that started in California. He was on his way to Georgia.

Last October federal agents apprehended two California brothers at Las Vegas’ Red Rock Resort’s parking garage. They allegedly attempted to sell 100 pounds of suspected meth for $300,000, KLAS TV, a local station, reported.

The brothers allegedly transported the drugs from Los Angeles to Las Vegas. Huy Ngoc “Tony” Tran, 37, and Sinh Van “Paul” Tran, 34, both of Riverside, Calif., were each charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

If convicted, the duo could each face a maximum of life in prison and pay up to a $10M fine, Trutanich said in a statement.

The two also had in their vehicle an AR-15 style rifle, a Norinco SKS rifle with a sling and bayonet, a scoped Ruger Mini-14, and a double-barrel 12-gauge shotgun, federal officials said.