In PGA Tour First, BetMGM Odds Will Be Featured in Telecast

The PGA Tour event tees off in North Las Vegas on Thursday. Jon Rahm is the favorite to win the CJ Cup at Shadow Creek. But who will be the favorite later in the day? Or when the leaders make the turn in Sunday’s final round?

Jon Rahm, shown teeing off at the U.S. Open last month, is the favorite for this week’s CJ Cup at Shadow Creek in North Las Vegas. (Image: Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports)

BetMGM will have all of that and more as, for the first time, a PGA Tour telecast will feature live odds.

Twice per hour, Golf Channel’s leaderboard will be integrated with the latest from BetMGM, with offerings including the latest odds to win, whether there will be a wire-to-wire winner, a hole-in-one, and more.

Evolving Sports World

Having a golf tournament linked so closely to sports betting is yet another sign of how sports have evolved. In 2007, for instance, Las Vegas hosted the NBA All-Star Game under the provision that sportsbooks wouldn’t take any bets on the game. Now, odds will be paired with the event.

“It’s evolved, for sure,” Lance Evans, BetMGM’s senior vice president of sports/sponsorships, told Casino.org while at Shadow Creek, which is located 15 miles north of the Las Vegas Strip. “Obviously, with the repeal of the PASPA Act and so many states now have sports betting legalized, it’s something that sports is embracing because it’s going to have viewership. If someone has five bucks on a game, they’re going to watch a little bit longer than they would have otherwise. I think it’s good for the business of sports as a whole.”

From the PGA Tour’s perspective, the use of live odds in a broadcast is about finding new ways to engage with fans. From BetMGM’s perspective, the tournament allows it to reach a whole new group of potential customers.

“To be the first-ever odds integration into a broadcast is definitely special,” Evans told Casino.org. “Even though golf obviously isn’t as big as football when it comes to taking bets, it’s still a very popular sport. People like to play it, like to bet on it. It’s kind of made for betting just because of the nature of the event, player vs. player, win or lose. People generally understand how to bet on golf.”

In August, BetMGM signed a multiyear content and marketing relationship to become an official betting partner with the PGA Tour.

Golf Channel’s broadcast of the CJ Cup at Shadow Creek will include BetMGM’s odds twice per hour. (Image: BetMGM.com)

Rahm Favored

Led by Rahm, a five-time PGA Tour winner, here are the top picks at BetMGM as of Thursday morning.

Jon Rahm +800

Justin Thomas +1,000

Rory McIlroy +1,100

Xander Schauffele +1,200

Matthew Wolff +1,800

Patrick Cantlay +2,200

Collin Morikawa +2,200

Tyrell Hatton +2,500

Hideki Matsuyama +2,500

Viktor Hovland +2,800

Brooks Koepka +2,800

Daniel Berger +3,000

Tommy Fleetwood +3,300

Sungjae Im +3,300

One player not on the list is Dustin Johnson. The No. 1-ranked player in the World Golf Rankings tested positive for COVID-19 this week and withdrew from this week’s tournament.

“Obviously, I am very disappointed,” Johnson said in a statement. “I was really looking forward to competing this week but will do everything I can to return as quickly as possible. I have already had a few calls with the TOUR’s medical team and appreciate all the support and guidance they have given me.”

This week’s tournament was supposed to be held in South Korea but was moved to Las Vegas because of COVID-related travel restrictions.