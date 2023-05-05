Imperial Palace Casino May Not Be Structurally Sound After Prolonged Closure

Posted on: May 5, 2023, 07:44h.

Last updated on: May 5, 2023, 07:44h.

The Imperial Palace casino in Saipan remains closed after two years, with its operator, Imperial Pacific International (IPI) and the Commonwealth Casino Commission (CCC) meeting this month to determine what happens next. Even if the court-ordered arbitration determines it’s time to take the figurative chains off the doors, the casino may not be structurally safe enough to open.

Cranes sit atop the Imperial Palace casino in Saipan two years after construction stopped. Concerns are increasing that the construction equipment and the property are falling into irreversible disrepair. (Image: Marianas Variety)

The Department of Public Works (DPW) of the Commonwealth of Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI) wants access to the property to conduct a major inspection. Construction upgrades stopped two years ago following a number of financial disasters and COVID-19 and almost no one – except for a couple of thieves – has entered since.

When the work halted, construction cranes and heavy equipment dotted the landscape and the property’s roofs. Nestled between the Philippine Sea and the Pacific Ocean, the salt air must be taking its toll on the equipment and the property.

Potential Rust Bucket

Saltwater and salty air don’t directly cause metals to rust but speed up the naturally-occurring oxidation process. That, in turn, leads to corrosion and rust. Most salt air can corrode metal up to 10 times faster than dry air that doesn’t contain salt.

In some cases, corrosion can begin to appear within just a couple of days. If it goes unchecked for two years, like in the case of Imperial Palace, the damage may be irreversible.

The DPW wants to find out if this is occurring at the resort. It wants to inspect everything, including all “electrical, mechanical and standard components” of the property, according to Mariana Variety.

In fact, in the last inspection two years ago, there were reportedly already signs of rust and corrosion. Therefore, a full safety inspection as soon as possible.

Inspectors would also need to check out the structural integrity of the building, including the framework and welding. The DPW hasn’t acknowledged the reason for specifying these inspections, but it’s likely a very crucial requirement.

It’s known that IPI employed hundreds of undocumented workers to build the resort. In theory, it could have put some people on jobs for which they weren’t qualified.

Once it gains access, the DPW should have intimate knowledge about the layout and location of all equipment and potential trouble spots. The man now leading the department is Ray Yumul, who previously served as the CEO of Imperial Palace for a year.

Chasing Down the CCC

In order to conduct the inspections, the DPW wants permission from the CCC. However, it apparently hasn’t been able to contact Commissioner Ralph S. Demapan for authorization.

As of today, several days after the DPW made its request, it still hasn’t been able to locate him. Demapan is likely getting ready for the upcoming trip to Hawaii for the series of arbitration meetings, but it shouldn’t be difficult for two government officials to contact each other.

It’s also possible that the commissioner is updating his resume. With no casino to oversee, the CNMI wants to eliminate the salary commissioners are still receiving.

Currently, commissioners earn $65,000 each, but a Senate initiative would eliminate almost all of it. Instead, they would earn $60 for each full-day meeting and up to $30 for a half-day meeting.

Marianas Variety explains that this would bring the CCC under the guidance of Section 8247 of the Commonwealth Code. That legislative framework also caps the annual payout, regardless of the number of meetings, at $6,000 per commissioner.

The CCC members are trying to fight the measure.