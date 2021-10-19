Legends Casino Suspect’s Fatal Shooting By Idaho Authorities Under Review

The man suspected in a shooting at Washington State’s Legends Casino Hotel was himself killed by Idaho cops last week following a high-speed chase and standoff.

Buddy Byron McKenzie, pictured above. He was killed by Idaho police last week after he fired at officers. He was wanted for a casino shooting in Washington State. (Image: Yakima County Sheriff’s Office)

Buddy Byron McKenzie, 41, of Richland, Wash. allegedly fired a gun at officers in Caribou County, Idaho last Wednesday. That led to a chase, which ended with police fatally shooting him near McCammon, Idaho.

During the pursuit, he was followed by several officers in their patrol cars. They also lay down spikes on a highway to puncture tires on his pickup truck.

When he drove over them, the tires got deflated, but McKenzie kept on driving on rims. His truck eventually stopped on Highway 30.

McKenzie then aimed his firearm at officers, police said. They shot him. The entire pursuit lasted about 20 minutes.

McKenzie’s death remains under investigation by the Southeastern Idaho Critical Incident Team.

“After a lethal threat from the suspect, law enforcement was forced to fire their weapons,” according to a Facebook post from the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect was pronounced deceased on scene. Officers involved were not physically injured.”

McKenzie was wanted for the alleged shooting of his ex-girlfriend outside of Legends Casino in Toppenish, Wash. on Oct. 4. She was wounded in the stomach and head.

There was a warrant out for his arrest for charges of attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault, and second-degree unlawful firearms possession, according to a news report.

The victim at the casino was identified last week as Lupe Torres, 37, KIMA, a local TV station, reported.

She required hospitalization. Earlier, Torres rejected McKenzie following a relationship, apparently leading to the shooting, it was revealed by a poster on Facebook.

The victim is the mother of children, the post adds.

Following the fatal shooting, McKenzie’s identity was confirmed late last week by the Bannock County Coroner and the local sheriff’s office.

Prior Convictions

McKenzie had prior convictions for felony harassment, fourth-degree assault, violating protection orders, taking a motor vehicle without permission, and second-degree possession of stolen property.

Other convictions were for obstruction, intimidating a witness, and unlawful imprisonment, according to the Yakima Herald-Republic, a Washington State newspaper.

The Legends Casino Hotel is located on the Yakama Indian Reservation. It is about 162 miles southeast of Seattle.

Muckleshoot Casino Shooting

In an unrelated incident, last Wednesday a late-night shooting near Washington State’s Muckleshoot Casino Resort left one person wounded. A suspect was placed in custody.

The unidentified victim was taken to Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center. The person’s condition was not immediately available.