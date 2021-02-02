Hard Rock Casino Workers in Atlantic City and Florida Receive Cash Bonuses

Posted on: February 2, 2021, 09:28h.

Last updated on: February 2, 2021, 10:02h.

Hard Rock casino workers in Atlantic City and Florida will receive cash bonuses for their ongoing efforts to provide a safe environment during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hard Rock International’s Jim Allen, seen here in 2019 at the company’s Tampa property, is thanking the company’s casino workers for their dedication and commitment to providing a safe space to gamble during the COVID-19 pandemic. Bonuses being issued range from $250 to $1,000. (Image: AP)

Hard Rock is dishing out several million dollars to thank its thousands of US casino employees. Hard Rock International Jim Allen announced the bonuses today.

It is important not to forget the job they are doing during these difficult times,” Allen said. “These are clearly challenging times, and this is a way of showing our appreciation.”

In Atlantic City, Allen explained that more than $1 million will be paid out to 2,184 workers. Hourly workers will receive $250 each, supervisors and salaried workers will take home $500, and managers will receive $1,000.

In New Jersey, Hard Rock owns and operates Hard Rock Atlantic City. In Florida, the company’s portfolio includes Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Hollywood, and Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tampa.

Hard Rock Bullish During Pandemic

Hard Rock is fully owned by the Seminole Tribe of Florida. Along with New Jersey and Florida, Hard Rock operates casinos in Nevada, Mississippi, California, Iowa, and Oklahoma. Internationally, Hard Rock has casinos in Canada and the Dominican Republic.

Allen said in addition to Atlantic City and Florida, bonuses are being issued elsewhere at the company’s properties. However, he didn’t break down the specific amounts outside of Atlantic City.

Hard Rock’s gaming portfolio continues to expand. Despite economic hardships created by the coronavirus, Hard Rock moved forward in 2020 with its investment plans in Indiana, Illinois, and Virginia.

Hard Rock also recently acquired the gaming license from the former Ritz Club casino that operated underneath the historic Ritz Hotel in London for decades.

And while some global casino giants have curbed their enthusiasm for Japan’s forthcoming integrated resort market, Hard Rock has pushed on. The gaming and hospitality firm is targeting a regional location for its development.

COVID Casino Challenges

Hard Rock employees, and casino workers across the country, are certainly worthy of a little extra spending cash from their employers. COVID-19 resulted in states ordering numerous health safety measures being implemented on the gaming floors.

In 2020, plexiglass barriers were installed between slot machines and table game seats. Hand washing stations were built and placed throughout the casinos. Slot banks were rearranged to promote social distancing. High-touch areas needed to be cleaned much more frequently. Guests were required to undergo temperature screenings.

While their job duties expanded, casino workers, at times, put their own health at risk by staying on the job. Much uncertainty remained throughout 2020 regarding how the coronavirus spread and its lethality.

Gaming industry workers stepped up to tackle the new challenges while on the job and off. Countless hours of volunteer work was performed across the nation.

One example: during Thanksgiving, Hard Rock Atlantic City employees pitched in to make sure area residents in need had a meal. The casino packaged more than 475 bags of Thanksgiving meals and delivered them to local seniors.