Hard Rock Bristol Casino Donates Nearly 200 Turkeys to Local Virginia Food Bank

Posted on: November 24, 2022, 12:54h.

Last updated on: November 24, 2022, 01:08h.

Hard Rock Bristol doesn’t plan to open its permanent casino resort until the summer of 2024, as construction is expected to take until then to complete the $400 million project. But the resort’s temporary casino space, which opened in July, is already providing community benefits.

Officials with Hard Rock Bristol and Feeding Southwest Virginia pose for a photograph after the casino donated nearly 200 turkeys to the food bank for the 2022 Thanksgiving holiday. Hard Rock Bristol opened a temporary casino in the Virginia city in July. The permanent resort is slated to open in the summer of 2024. (Image: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol)

Today, of course, is Thanksgiving in the US, and Hard Rock International, which is building the casino complex at the former Bristol Mall just north of the Tennessee-Virginia border, made sure no one in the region went without turkey this holiday. Hard Rock Bristol earlier this week donated 195 turkeys to Feeding Southwest Virginia, a nonprofit that works to address and combat food insecurity in the region.

Feeding Southwest Virginia is especially grateful this year for our partnership with the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Bristol,” said Wes Childress, marketing and communication director of Feeding Southwest Virginia. “Their donation of turkeys will help many families in Southwest Virginia have a Thanksgiving meal.”

“A big thank you to the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino for helping the food bank ensure that all of our neighbors have access to good food for the holidays,” Childress added.

Community Benefit

Virginia approved commercial casinos in certain cities in 2020. The gaming law allowed only Richmond, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Danville, and Bristol to consider becoming casino hosts. That’s because each of those cities experienced considerable economic hardship in recent years.

The legislation is designed to provide each city that embraces a casino with an economic boost through new jobs and tax revenue.

Each host city will receive 6% of its casino’s annual gross gaming revenue (GGR) on the property’s first $200 million. The host city takes 7% of the casino’s adjusted gross income on revenue between $200 million to $400 million, and 8% on GGR in excess of $400 million.

Along with the free turkeys this Thanksgiving, Hard Rock Bristol’s temporary casino is delivering Bristol new tax money.

The interim casino is housed inside the former Belk department store at the Bristol Mall. It offers 870 slot machines and 22 table games. The casino is averaging around $14 million a month in casino win, which equates to about $840,000 a month for Bristol.

Thanksgiving Meal Served

Along with feeding those in need this holiday, Hard Rock Bristol also wants to serve Thanksgiving to the rest of the community. The casino’s Mr. Lucky’s restaurant is plating Thanksgiving meals all day today at the Bristol casino, and reservations remain available.

For $39.95, diners will be served dark and white roast turkey meat with all the fixings, including mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing, green beans, and cranberry sauce.