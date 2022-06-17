Grosvenor’s Glasgow Casino Receiving a Massive Makeover

Posted on: June 17, 2022, 07:38h.

Last updated on: June 17, 2022, 08:32h.

Grosvenor Casinos wants to make sure its presence in Glasgow remains prominent. It recently began a huge makeover of its Merchant City property that it expects will make it more attractive to a wider range of gamblers.

The Grosvenor Casino in Merchant City. The property is undergoing a significant upgrade to attract new customers. (Image: Glasgow Live)

Grosvenor, part of The Rank Group, announced this week that it is spending over £3.5million (US$4.27 million) to expand its Merchant City location. It is transforming the casino into a “modern destination,” adding a new bar and a restaurant that seats 70. The casino will also bring in “best-in-class” table games, as well as a premium viewing area to catch all the sports action live.

Following completion of the upgrades, the property will need to hire 13 additional employees to handle added responsibilities. Among them will be an opening for a head chef. Other positions include trainee dealers and food and beverage hosts.

Time for a Makeover

The casino didn’t shut its doors during the upgrades. But Grosvenor has measures in place to not inconvenience patrons. The casino is one of the company’s most successful, outside of London, and it doesn’t want the work to affect its customers.

In addition to giving the casino a new look, Grosvenor has another reason for scheduling the upgrades. As Debbie Johnston, the property’s GM, explains, the COVID-19 pandemic severely impacted the local hospitality industry. Therefore, the investment shows that there is “real confidence” and support for the city’s recovery.

In addition to the new amenities, construction of the casino’s gaming offerings is taking place. Without providing additional details, Grosvenor said it will add new tables and electronic roulette terminals.

Grosvenor expects to launch its new look with a series of official events beginning on June 30. The official launch will take place on July 2.

Last year, the casino announced that it was offering a gaming academy for four weeks, which included training in blackjack, poker, and roulette. Participants could also be offered full-time employment if they qualified. The casino stated that the academy would, as one of its primary initiatives, educate staff members on the importance of playing responsibly.

2022 Is the Year of the Casino Makeover

As casinos emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, a number of venues are undergoing upgrades to enhance their position in the market. For example, the Treasure Coast riverboat casino in Louisiana spent $95 million beginning in January to update its operations. The Fremont casino in Vegas announced a $50-million upgrade project the following month.

Las Vegas Sands is spending $1 billion on voluntary upgrades to its Marina Bay Sands property in Singapore. This is in addition to the $3.3 billion it agreed to spend to retain its duopoly in the country with Resorts World Sentosa.

Grosvenor’s Merchant City is only one of 52 the company operates throughout the UK. In Scotland, the company also operates venues in Aberdeen, Dundee and Maybury in Edinburgh, as well as a Glasgow Riverboat site.

In January, The Rank Group reported that its interim underlying net gaming revenues amounted to £333.5 million (US$406.67 million). This is a year-on-year increase of 90%.

In addition, digital business sales increased by 7%, which helped create a profit after taxes of £84.6 million (US$103.15 million). In the previous period, it took a loss of £48.6 million (US$59.22 million).