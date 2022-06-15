Governor of Brazil’s Federal District Approves New Lottery Products for the State

Brazil is ready to bring new lottery products to market. The state of Federal District (DF, for its Portuguese acronym) will be able to launch its offerings after Governor Ibaneis Rocha approved legislation on Monday.

Ibaneis Rocha, governor of Brazil’s Federal District, with his wife at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia in 2019. the governor has signed a measure that will lead to the launch of new lottery products in Federal District. (Image: Jovem Pan)

A month after the Legislative Chamber gave its approval, the Brasilia Lottery received the approval of the local executive branch. Yesterday, Rocha signed off on a new law that creates the Public Lottery Service (PLS) of the DF.

The project authorizes the operation of several categories of products. Among these are scratch-offs, a prediction lottery, a fixed-odds lottery (linked to sports betting) and an esports lottery. Meanwhile, according to the rules, the PLS cannot offer other types of gambling, such as bingo, casinos and other games of chance.

Lottery Products Coming in 2023

It is unlikely that Brazilians will have access to the new lottery products this year. The accreditation of the persons who ultimately receive approval to run the PLS will go through a rigorous process. This includes everything from the scrutiny of their entire infrastructure, including their agents, to their accreditation.

The next step, following that review, is to sign the contract. After that, it could take as long as another six months for the PLS to begin offering the lottery products.

The Regional Bank of Brasilia (BRB, for its Portuguese acronym) will administer the new Brasilia Lottery. Likewise, per the legislation authorizing the creation of the PLS, the bank can’t expect an increase in expenses billed to the government. In addition, the BRB will need to allocate 5% of the revenue to professional soccer in the DF.

The revenue will also be used to fund other projects in the DF. Among these are the district’s social security system, operation and maintenance of the PLS, sports and cultural sponsorships and investment in “socially relevant” causes.

Some reforms also added other destinations to the amounts raised. Among them are the Fund for the Generation of Employment and Income (Funger, for its Portuguese acronym), the Penitentiary Fund of the Federal District and organizations that provide assistance to individuals with disabilities.

Money Left on the Table

Everyone who plays the lottery should know that the odds of winning the big prize are very long. The odds of winning the top Powerball prize, for example, are around 1 in 292.2 million. Sometimes, they can be even longer.

However, just because the odds are against the player, this doesn’t mean there’s a reason not to check the numbers following a purchase. Every year, millions of dollars in unclaimed winnings are left on the table.

Brazil has seen its share of unclaimed winnings over the years. The total for lottery prizes forgotten in the last seven years is approximately R$2.5 billion (US$488.5 million). In 2021 alone, the total amount of forgotten lottery prizes was R$586.9 million (US$114.68 million).

This is only for the period from 2015 to 2021, according to data from the national lottery operator Loterías Caixa. In each of the years, winners failed to claim at least R$300 million (US$58.62 million). So far, in 2022, R$108 million (US$21.1 million) is still in the air.

Winners have 90 days to claim their prizes. If they don’t, the Ministry of Education receives the funds for various educational programs.