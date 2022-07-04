Gambling Debt Leads to Death at Bavet, Vietnam Casino

Posted on: July 4, 2022, 11:48h.

Last updated on: July 4, 2022, 12:40h.

A man in Vietnam uncapable of paying his gambling debt with money paid it with his life. Because of the debt of more than $3,000, one man is dead and another is heading to prison.

Moc Bai casino in Vietnam. The casino is in the spotlight, among other things, for the recent death of a man over his gambling debt. (Image: SL Casino System)

Police in Bavet, Vietnam, according to VOD English, said that a Chinese man was murdered Saturday at the Moc Bai casino, and said it was because of his debt. Chhin Cheang, the acting chief of Bavet police, told the media that the provincial and local police conducted investigations following the murder. However, getting all of the details initially proved difficult.

The police chief stated that five of his officers had gone down to the compound, but only two were able to enter it. Eventually, they learned that Zhu Jun Sheng, a construction materials supplier, killed Gong Jiangyong because he couldn’t pay.

A Magnet For Crime

Bavet is reportedly the type of city that most people would prefer to avoid. Post News reported that 53 Chinese nationals were removed from the Moc Bai compound in a raid in 2019. Then, between 2017 and 2019, there were at least three other incidents of violence.

Other Bavet casino compounds have seen their fair share of recent incidents. These include the falling death of Senator Kok An at Crown, and a hanging death at the Heng He casino. In addition, authorities rescued 22 Indonesian nationals last month from facilities in the border town.

Koeng Khorn, chief of the provincial police, and deputy Kuy Sopheap refused to comment on the latest murder. Tep Pahalla, a spokesperson for the provincial court, said that the case is in the hands the prosecutors. As a result, he, too, wouldn’t comment.

Moc Bai Has Dubious Roots

Five of the Moc Bai casino’s directors are originally from Myanmar. They all received Cambodian citizenship in 2003 and 2019, according to government records, with three of them in 2019.

The company’s contact email and phone number match the Facebook account of Wei Maly. He has posted photos with Kun Kim, a senior military general, and with Sao Sokha, a military police commander, and Hun To, Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s nephew.

In addition, according to official government news, Moc Bai Chairman of the Board U Wang Young has a spot in the seven degrees of separation. He has donated tens of thousands of dollars to the Cambodian Red Cross, headed by the prime minister’s spouse.

Gambling Debt Leads to Horrific Murder

Bavet isn’t alone, either. Last year, a Vietnamese court sentenced a Chinese man to death for killing his girlfriend before cutting her into pieces and dumping them in a river in Da Nang.

28-year-old Xiao Guiping received the death penalty for the murder. His girlfriend, a 31-year-old Chinese female, worked at a casino in the town. The assassin confessed to the crime at the court and said that he had been involved in a gambling dispute with his girlfriend.

Xiao gambled away $45,000 of his girlfriend’s money. Afterward, she demanded he repay her, and when he refused, he killed her. He then sliced up the body, stuffing the parts in plastic bags and suitcases. That same day, he tossed them into the Han River from the Tien Son Bridge. However, police arrested him the following day.