Former President Donald Trump ‘Beyond Seriously’ Considering 2024, Bettors Like Chances

April 20, 2021

April 20, 2021

Former President Donald Trump says he is strongly considering a 2024 presidential run. And some bettors like his odds.

Ex-President Donald Trump is seen during his interview this week with Sean Hannity. The former president revealed that he is contemplating making another run for the White House in 2024. (Image: Fox News)

Speaking with Fox News’ Sean Hannity in his first sit-down since leaving the White House, the 45th president of the United States didn’t go so far as to commit to a second run. But he certainly more than hinted at one.

I am looking at it very seriously, beyond seriously,” Trump said. “From a legal standpoint, I don’t want to really talk about it yet, it’s a little too soon.”

PredictIt, the online betting exchange where political aficionados can legally buy and sell shares of electoral outcomes, has Trump with a good chance of securing the Republican Party’s 2024 ticket.

“Who will win the 2024 Republican presidential nomination?” has Trump shares trading at 22 cents. That’s second only behind Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) at 24 cents.

Trump Talks Past, Future

Trump’s interview covered a range of issues, from dealing with controversial world leaders such as Russia’s Vladimir Putin and China’s Xi Jinping, to his administration’s handling of the pandemic.

The former president said he had good relationships with both men until COVID-19 strained things with Xi. Trump also condemned President Joe Biden’s stance on the southern border, claiming it “could destroy our country.”

“There’s never been anything like what’s happened at our border, and people are coming in by the tens of thousands. They’re walking in. All he [Biden] had to do is leave it alone,” Trump stated.

The ex-president also scolded the FDA’s recent decision to halt the administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

What the FDA did with Johnson & Johnson is so stupid. That’s the worst thing you could have done from a public relations standpoint,” Trump opined. “Just six people out of the nearly seven million who’ve gotten the Johnson & Johnson vaccine reported blood clots.”

Trump’s opinion that the US is heading in the wrong direction is why he says he’s considering a 2024 run.

“You do have hope, that I can tell you,” Trump said to Hannity viewers. “We love our country — this country. We all owe a lot to our country, but now we have to help our country.”

Trump Odds

Despite the former president’s comments last night, the PredictIt markets aren’t reacting to Trump “beyond seriously” mulling a 2024 run.

Share prices for whether he will file to run before 2022 went unchanged, “Yes” stable at 14 cents. His shares for winning the GOP presidential ticket in 2024 also did not move following his interview.

UK bookmakers certainly aren’t counting out Trump in 2024. William Hill has Trump at 7/1 to win the presidency, which represents implied odds of 22.22 percent. Only VP Kamala Harris (7/2) and Biden (4/1) have shorter odds. DeSantis is at 14/1.

PredictIt bettors feel the Democrats will win the 2024 presidential election. Democratic shares of retaining the White House are trading at 55 cents, Republicans at 46 cents.