Trump Impeachment Odds Shorten, as President Continues to Lose Allies

Posted on: January 11, 2021, 12:30h.

Last updated on: January 11, 2021, 01:45h.

The odds of a second President Donald Trump’s impeachment continue to shorten. No president in US history has been impeached more than once.

Some say President Donald Trump, seen here January 6 in DC, was responsible for the deadly events that occurred at the Capitol later that day. Speaker Nancy Pelosi is pressing forward with impeachment proceedings for a second time against Trump. (Image: AP)

The pressure is mounting in the nation’s capital to forcefully remove the 45th Commander-in-Chief. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-California) is urging Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to use the Trump Cabinet to immediately remove Trump from the White House.

A House resolution calling on Pence to hold a vote with the Cabinet is expected to pass tomorrow. With Pence’s backing, a simple majority vote in the Cabinet would suffice. It would support Trump’s removal on grounds that he is not mentally fit and/or unable to fulfill the duties of the presidency and would immediately remove the president from power.

If Pence refuses to hold such a vote, Pelosi says the House will move forward with impeachment on Wednesday.

“Will Donald Trump be impeached again before the end of his term?” has “Yes” shares on PredictIt trading at 92 cents. The day after the January 6 storming of the US Capitol that left six dead, including four rioters and two police officers, impeachment “Yes” shares were trading at 72 cents.

Inciting Capitol Riots

The Democrat-controlled House is expected to move forward with a single impeachment charge: “incitement of insurrection.”

President Trump gravely endangered the security of the United States and its institutions of Government,” declares the four-page impeachment article. “He will remain a threat to national security, democracy, and the Constitution if allowed to remain in office.”

Democrats argue the president’s words during his “Save America March” rally held earlier that fretful January 6 day incited violence.

“You’ll never take back our country with weakness,” Trump declared. “You have to show strength and you have to be strong. We have come to demand that Congress do the right thing and only count the electors who have been lawfully slated.”

Trump, however, did seem to encourage a peaceful protest.

“I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard,” the President stated.

It’s not only the Democrats who are placing blame on Trump for the Capitol chaos. Senators Pat Toomey (R-Penn.) and Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) both support removing Trump from office as soon as possible.

Trump’s golf course in New Jersey — Trump National Bedminster — this week lost its hosting privileges of the 2022 PGA Championship. The PGA of America said holding its marquee event at the Trump family-owned property would damage its brand.

Impeachment Charges to Come?

Pelosi says it’s important to proceed with impeachment in order to prevent Trump from ever again holding public office. If the House passes the impeachment charge, it will be sent to the Senate, where a hearing will be held.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) says the Senate will not reconvene until January 19 — the day before President-elect Joe Biden is to be inaugurated. If the Senate finds Trump guilty on the impeachment charge, even after he’s out of office, the conviction would mean the billionaire would never again qualify to hold federal office.

Despite the deadly Capitol riots, Trump remains the betting favorite to run as the 2024 GOP presidential nominee. Odds currently have Trump at 7/2 (+350). That’s ahead of former South Carolina governor and US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley at 7/1 (+700). Pence is at 8/1.