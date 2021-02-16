Former Las Vegas 311 Boyz Gang Member, Girlfriend Nabbed in Idaho

February 15, 2021

Last updated on: February 15, 2021, 04:51h.

A Las Vegas fugitive accused of swindling a lender out of hundreds of thousands of dollars and using some of the money on a gambling spree has been taken into custody, authorities said.

Ex-311 Boyz gang member Steven Gazlay looks at a photographer during a recent court appearance in Las Vegas. He and his girlfriend were arrested Sunday in Idaho. (Image: Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Former 311 Boyz gang member Steven Gazlay and his girlfriend, Dana Nee, were arrested Sunday in Madison County, Idaho, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Gazlay and Nee, both 36, were out on bail in Las Vegas last week when they left Nevada, authorities said. Nee also is known as Dana Bevers.

After Nee did not appear last week for a schedule videoconference court appearance, authorities speculated she might have fled with Gazlay to Arizona.

Gazlay had already been released from custody and was issued an electronic monitoring ankle bracelet. He removed the ankle bracelet before fleeing, authorities said.

Madison County is in eastern Idaho, near the Wyoming border. It is north of Idaho Falls.

Banned From Station Casinos

Gazlay had been a member of the 311 Boyz gang, a violent faction mostly hailing from middle- to upper-class families in the Las Vegas Valley, police said.

Gazlay has been convicted of eight felonies, including beating a teen with a crowbar and domestic violence, records show.

The former 311 Boyz member was released from prison in 2019. The next year, he and Nee swindled an Arizona lender out of $707,375 in a mortgage scam. They achieved this through identity theft and using false documents, authorities said.

Gazlay used some of the money from the mortgage scam on a gambling spree, according to authorities. He has been banned from Station Casinos in the Las Vegas area because of large gambling losses and fraudulent attempts to obtain credit.

In the mortgage case, Gazlay and Nee have been indicted on charges of theft, forgery, mortgage lending fraud, and more. Gazlay’s mother, Jeannette Gazlay Arnone, also is charged in the case, the newspaper reported.

Large Gambling Losses

In the 2014 domestic violence court case, Gazlay was accused of using a revolver and threatening to kill his girlfriend, the mother of his three children. He then shot himself in the leg, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

According to the newspaper, Gazlay said his girlfriend was jealous that he was cheating on her. She shot him because of that, he said.

However, Gazlay’s son, who was 11 years old during the trial, said his father shot himself.

In an earlier case, Gazlay was accused of using money in an automobile scam to gamble at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on the Strip.

Over five months in 2012, Gazlay lost $178,250 in cash and markers at the Cosmopolitan, the newspaper reported.

This is the second case in recent weeks involving a Nevada resident accused of fraudulently obtaining large sums of money. One Las Vegas man is suspected of receiving nearly $2 million in COVID-19 relief funds and spending some of it on luxury items. He also posted pictures of himself gambling at a Las Vegas casino.