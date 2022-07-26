Florida Hard Rock Casino Visitors Later Were Shot At, Robbed, Bandit At Large

A gunman allegedly fired a shot Sunday toward a couple after they returned home from Florida’s Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood. The masked bandit also stole their money, cops said.

Florida’s Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, pictured above. Two casino visitors were robbed when they arrived at their home. (Image: Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood)

The victims had been at the casino. They drove back to their house in Boca Roton, Fla., arriving at about 4:30 am. When they left their car, the robber pulled out the firearm, WPLG, a local TV station, reported.

He demanded their money, wallets and cell phones, police said. He then jumped over a cement wall. When he turned around, he allegedly discharged the gun in their direction.

He then fled. No one was injured.

Police revealed the man was black, between 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 5 feet, 10 inches tall. He was wearing a black mask, dark-colored pants and a long-sleeve hoodie.

The couple had spent the night at the Hard Rock. Police were unsure if the suspect had begun tailing the couple at the casino. It was not immediately known how much money was stolen.

Robbery in Iowa

In an unrelated incident, earlier this month two bandits forced an Iowa casino winner off the road in Des Moines and stole over $10,000 from her, police said. Police arrested one alleged robber and continue to search for another.

One of the suspects allegedly broke her driver’s side window, opened the driver’s door, and then yanked her purse out of the car. The money she had just won while playing at Prairie Meadows Casino in Altoona was in her pocketbook.

Timothy Spencer, 30, of Delaware Township, Iowa, was arrested. He had a handgun during the holdup, police claim. He was the one who shattered the window and stole the purse, police said.

Spencer was booked in the Polk County Jail. He is charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree theft, going armed with intent, conspiracy to commit a forcible felony, failure to affix a drug stamp, and possession of a controlled substance, according to online jail records.

He remained in custody. Bail was set at $60,000, according to WHO, a local TV station. He is scheduled to appear in local court on Aug. 1.

The victim was on her way home when the incident took place. She had won two separate jackpots at the casino. She was not injured.

It appears at least one of the suspects began following the victim while she was still at the casino, police said. He continued tailing her, leaving the casino at the same time she did.

With her description, police identified Spencer on Prairie Meadows surveillance video, police said. The footage showed him near the victim when she won the money. He later was apprehended at the same casino.

Prior Incident

In October, a 27-year-old Pennsylvania man was charged with first-degree murder after following a victim from a casino to his home some 50 miles away.

Jekai Reid-John of Norristown allegedly tailed Sree Aravapalli, 54, from Pennsylvania’s Parx Casino to Plainsboro, N.J., where he was shot and later died.

Just hours before the shooting, Reid-John allegedly watched Aravapalli leave the Bensalem, Pa. gaming property with the night’s winnings.

Reid-John followed Aravapalli until the victim eventually stopped at his house. Reid-John then allegedly followed him and entered the residence via a sliding door. Aravapalli was downstairs when several shots were fired and he suffered “multiple gunshot wounds,” prosecutors said in a statement.

A car sped off after the gunfire, a neighbor told police.