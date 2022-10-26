FanDuel, Sportradar Ink Lengthy NBA Data Agreement

Posted on: October 26, 2022, 10:53h.

Last updated on: October 26, 2022, 10:53h.

FanDuel and Sportradar announced today a new NBA data accord that runs through the end of the 2030-31 season.

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum (right) shoots against the Milwaukee Bucks in a game last year. Sportradar and FanDuel inked a new NBA data deal. (Image: Boston Globe)

Financial terms of the pact weren’t revealed, but the new agreement, in part, serves as an extension of one reached in August 2021. Under the terms of that arrangement, Sportradar became FanDuel’s data provider for US sports, including Major League Baseball (MLB), the NBA, and the NHL.

FanDuel becomes the first North American sports betting operator to utilize Sportradar’s official NBA data following the global technology company’s landmark partnership with the NBA announced in November 2021,” according to a statement issued by the companies.

Switzerland-based Sportradar will supply official NBA data to FanDuel for use on the latter’s sports wagering platform. Confirming that the deal is meaningful for the data provider, FanDuel is by far the largest online sportsbook operator in the US as measured by market share. In the US, basketball is the second-most wagered on sport after football.

Deal Has Same-Game Parlay Implications

FanDuel has long-running ties to the NBA as the operator partnered with TNT Thursday night NBA broadcasts over the past two seasons.

The new agreement with Sportradar could enhance the bookmaker’s same-game parlay offerings, bringing more viability to an already popular, profitable item on the company’s wagering menu.

“Sportradar and FanDuel will collaborate to enhance the sports betting experience through innovative products and offerings including, for the first time, the use of certain player tracking data to create props and support the growth of same game parlays,” according to the statement. “Prop and parlay style wagering, which continue to increase in popularity, enable customers to bet in new and more creative ways.”

Typically, a same game parlay lives up to what’s being implied: A multi-leg wager on the same event. In a hypothetical example using a football game, a bettor could pick a moneyline wager, a player prop, and an over/under on the game or specific player’s statistical output.

FanDuel/Sportradar Deal Odds and Ends

FanDuel is now the first North American sportsbook operator to use Sportradar’s official NBA data. The data company is also providing the gaming firm access to an expansive portfolio of technology and tools, including match trackers and betting widgets. Additionally, the agreement pertains to more than just the NBA.

“Sportradar’s data rights partnership with the NBA makes it the exclusive worldwide provider of NBA, WNBA and NBA G League Data beginning with the 2023-24 season and running through the 2030-31 season,” according to the statement.

Sportradar provides data on over 80 sports across 150 leagues in 120 countries, and its league relationships include Germany’s Bundesliga, FIFA, Major League Baseball (MLB), the NBA, NASCAR, and the NHL,, among others.