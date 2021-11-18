Facebook Appeases UK Gaming Regulators with Ad Opt-Out Option

Posted on: November 18, 2021, 11:14h.

Last updated on: November 18, 2021, 01:34h.

The UK Betting and Gaming Council (BGC) has welcomed the announcement that Facebook will allow users to opt-out of gambling-related advertisements across its social media platform. However, it still remains to be seen how effective the new policy will be.

Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg, seen above, has found a friend in the UK’s BGC, despite increasing lack of confidence in other countries around the world. (Image: NBC News)

The new Facebook advertising safeguard was welcomed by the trade association.

BGC members have to ensure that social media ads are targeted at consumers over 25. The exception to that rule is certain lotteries, which can be targeted to those 18 and over. As a sign of the industry’s determination to raise standards, at least 20% of their radio and TV ads contain safer gambling messages.

Back-to-back monitoring sweeps by the Advertising Standards Association (ASA) revealed the industry’s collective efforts to minimize exposure to gambling ads.

Opt-Out Options Coming

Facebook is reportedly introducing opt-out options for advertising content as part of a series of new measures to improve its online environment. It is looking to gain support and trust from regulators at all levels.

Michael Dugher, CEO of the BGC, stated that this was yet another sign of the group’s commitment toward raising standards within the regulated sector.

“I welcome this move by Facebook, and I would urge all social media and search platforms to provide the ability for users to opt-out of viewing betting adverts,” he added. “The regulated betting and gaming industry is determined to promote safer gambling, unlike the unsafe and growing online black market, which has none of the safeguards which are commonplace among BGC members.”

Too Soon to Tell

Facebook has a history of making promises to clean up its act and its image but has repeatedly demonstrated that it isn’t able to fulfill its obligations. This has caused the company numerous regulatory issues in the past and could cause problems Down Under.

Reset Australia just released a scathing report showing that Facebook is not doing enough to keep gambling ads away from children. That’s despite a mandate to be more proactive with its controls and protocols. This has put the company in a bad light in Australia, with Reset Australia highlighting that the same problems that existed six months ago are still present today.

If Facebook is, in fact, working to become a better corporate citizen in the UK, it could be for ulterior motives, and not because of any internal call for better social responsibility. There is already a strong presence of social gaming on Facebook’s platforms, and this past September, it began introducing fantasy sports and predictive games.

Should the company, soon to be known worldwide as Meta, be interested in delving deeper into iGaming and sports betting, it would have a difficult time convincing any regulatory body that it deserves a license without making major and permanent changes from the top down.

Report Show Mis-Information Spread

According to a recent report published in the Los Angeles Times, titled What Facebook knew about its Latino-aimed disinformation problem, years after Facebook first came under fire for allowing alleged misinformation to be distributed unchecked, it hasn’t made significant improvements.

Notably, alleged misinformation on Spanish-speaking channels is rampant, despite repeated attempts by groups to work with Facebook on changes.

“Facebook has not been transparent at all,” Jacobo Licona of Equis Labs told the L.A. Times. He added that Facebook “has not been cooperative with lawmakers or Latinx-serving organizations” working on disinformation.

If Facebook isn’t able to successfully address issues that it was meant to control years ago, including an inability to offer privacy, critics say it’s difficult to believe it would deserve a spot in the regulated iGaming space.