European Gaming Industry Thrust Into Ukraine-Russia Conflict, as Cyber Warfare Intensifies

Posted on: March 1, 2022, 10:53h.

Last updated on: March 1, 2022, 11:12h.

Europe’s gaming industry certainly hasn’t been immune from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

A Parimatch advertisement last year was released with the iGaming company’s news that it received Ukraine’s first legal sports betting license. Parimatch is helping Ukraine defend itself from Russian forces. (Image: Parimatch)

Vladimir Putin’s war levied on Ukraine has been condemned by world leaders. Numerous countries have assisted in Ukraine’s defense. The US, Germany, and Italy are among a few notables that have lent weapons.

Ukraine is also being assisted with financial contributions from around the globe. Ukrainian businesses have additionally stepped up to back the country’s frontline defenses.

Founded in Kyiv in 1994, Parimatch is one of Ukraine’s oldest gaming companies. Today, the firm is headquartered in Cyprus. But the company isn’t forgetting its roots.

Parimatch announced this week that it’s donating UAH 30 million (US$1 million) to Ukraine’s military. Sharing the news on LinkedIn, Parimatch says its donation is to help Ukraine unite and defend itself from Russia.

In these difficult times for the country and the Ukrainian people, we must act as a united front and help each other and the defenders of Ukraine,” the company said.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ended the country’s 11-year prohibition on casinos and most gambling in 2020. Parimatch became Ukraine’s first licensed bookmaker in March of the following year. Today, Parimatch says its office in Ukraine are where more than 2,000 of its employees work.

Russian Hackers Join Offensive

Many military experts believe Putin is becoming increasingly angered at the lack of progress his military forces are making in Ukraine. The controversial leader has since directed his nuclear weapons division to be on high alert.

Reports have surfaced this week that Russia is also ramping up its cyber warfare efforts. The goal is to disrupt numerous IT systems, including financial markets.

Boosteroid, a Ukrainian online gaming site, says its computer networks have been targeted, too.

“Boosteroid, an international cloud gaming service based in Ukraine, along with Ukrainian governmental and non-governmental organizations, is under massive numerous DDoS attacks from Russia,” said Konstantin Rubin, a spokesperson for Boosteroid, to Casino.org.

Rubin added that Boosteroid has a technical support team of 80 professionals who are working around the clock to keep the network up.

Cloud gaming is the concept of allowing players to access and play video games over a live-streamed connection. While Boosteroid does not facilitate online betting, the cloud is integrated with esports — a video gaming arena that is expanding rapidly, in part because of esports betting.

Civilian Attacks Increase

The Associated Press is reporting today that Russian forces have stepped up their attacks on Ukrainian civilians.

Nobody will forgive. Nobody will forget,” Zelenskyy vowed after the bloodshed on the square in Kharkiv.

Five civilians were killed during an attack on a television production studio. Ukraine says Russia also shot a powerful missile at the Babi Yar Holocaust Memorial Center.

President Joe Biden has refused to engage US troops in the Russia-Ukraine war. Biden is set to deliver his first State of the Union address tonight at 9 pm EST.