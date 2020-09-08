ESPN Airs Sports Wagering Show From Las Vegas In Time for NFL Opener

An ESPN sports betting show begins airing Tuesday, Sept. 8, from the network’s new studio inside a Las Vegas casino.

ESPN’s Doug Kezirian hosts the Daily Wager sport betting show from inside the LINQ Hotel in Las Vegas. The show begin airing from the new Southern Nevada studio on Sept. 8. (Image: Barrett Sports Media)

The one-hour Daily Wager show is originating from the broadcasting giant’s 6,000-square-foot studio inside the LINQ Hotel on the Las Vegas Strip. During football season, the show will air on ESPN2 at 6 pm ET from Tuesday through Friday and on Sundays at 9 am ET.

This comes only days before the National Football League kicks off its regular season Thursday night, Sept. 10. The NFL generally is the most widely bet sport in the country.

In the season opener, set for 8:20 pm ET on NBC, the Houston Texans are on the road against the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. A full slate of games is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 13.

ESPN built the studio at the LINQ partially to capitalize on Las Vegas’ status as a sports hot-spot, not just with its many sportsbooks, but also because teams from major professional leagues now are based in Southern Nevada.

The National Hockey League’s Vegas Golden Knights play in T-Mobile Arena only about a mile from the LINQ. Near that venue is the new football stadium where the NFL’s Raiders begin their inaugural season in Las Vegas this month after moving from Oakland.

Daily Wager is hosted by Doug Kezirian, who worked for seven years at KTNV-TV Channel 13 in Las Vegas as sports director and anchor.

Obviously sports betting legalization is growing across the country but to have the access we will have in Las Vegas and to have boots on the ground is something I’m looking forward to as a journalist and as someone who is immersed in sports betting,” Kezirian said in a statement.

Live sports betting is legal in 18 states and has been legalized, but is not yet operational, in four more, according to the American Gaming Association. Sports-betting legislation is pending in seven states.

A Halt in the Action

ESPN’s Las Vegas studio opened Aug. 24 with segments produced for SportsCenter and digital platforms, but this is the first airing of Daily Wager from the LINQ studio.

Daily Wager began broadcasting in 2019 from the network’s main studios in Connecticut. However, the show was put on hold this year in March when coronavirus infection rates started to soar nationwide. Sporting events also were halted at that time. The major sporting leagues — baseball, basketball, and ice hockey — began playing again in the summer in venues with no fans.

In late August, college football got underway, though some conferences are sitting out the season. Others, such as the Southeastern Conference, are playing an abbreviated schedule only against teams in their conference.

Football teams also are limiting the number of fans who can attend games. During Thursday’s NFL contest in Kansas City, the Chiefs are allowing 16,700 fans into 76,000-seat Arrowhead Stadium for the game.

Sports Betting Takes Off

The public’s interest in sports wagering is showing up in recent developments taking place in Las Vegas.

Circa Sports has announced it is entering into a partnership with Tuscany Suites and Casino to rebrand its sportsbook. This development at the Tuscany, an off-Strip property on East Flamingo Road, gives Circa Sports a presence outside of downtown Las Vegas, where the $1 billion Circa Resort is nearing completion. The Circa is set to open in two stages, with gaming areas scheduled to open next month and hotel rooms available by the end of the year.

The Circa also will be the site of a second Vegas Stats and Information (VSiN) studio. The sports handicapping and analysis network, launched in 2017 by veteran broadcaster Brent Musburger, has a studio at the southern end of the Las Vegas Strip inside the South Point Casino. VSiN also is broadening its reach, with wagering analysis programs being broadcast from casinos outside Nevada.

Meanwhile, the Treasure Island hotel-casino on the Las Vegas Strip has opened a new and larger sportsbook, the Golden Circle Sportsbook and Bar. It seats 750 people, about 600 more than the previous sportsbook at the resort, according to a company release.