ESA Gaming Eyes Global Growth, Expands to Denmark, Sweden

Posted on: March 30, 2022, 09:48h.

Last updated on: March 30, 2022, 11:00h.

ESA Gaming, the online gaming supplier behind EasySwipe, is on a mission to become a major gaming supplier, and recent expansions are making that goal a reality.

Sweden is one of two countries to welcome the arrival of ESA Gaming and its EasySwipe gaming solution this month. The company has been busy adding new territory to its footprint this year. (Image: Shutterstock)

The company announced today that the Danish Gambling Authority, Spillemyndigheden, greenlighted its launch.

ESA Gaming also recently announced that it’s expanding its EasySwipe platform to the Swedish iGaming market. The launch followed approval by Spelinspektionen, the country’s gaming regulator.

The move further solidifies ESA Games’ position in the global gaming market as it continues to explore new ground. ESA Gaming has spent the past year expanding its reach throughout Europe. The gaming supplier is live in Greece, Italy, Portugal, and Romania, but recently added two additional countries to its growing list.

Easier Gaming Options

EasySwipe claims to offer a transition link between online casino and sportsbook operations.

The company asserts that the EasySwipe platform has been responsible for converting 20% of sports bettors into gamers, increasing operators’ sports betting revenue by 3%. They say it has also led to more time spent interacting with the gaming options, increasing screen time by about 5%.

EasySwipe’s suite of games is accessible via a widget that ESA Games designed and developed. This allows players to move between games and sports betting, rather than having to visit another section of the site or a different casino page. Conversion to casino games is also possible at a lower cost.

Scandinavian Gaming Growth

Both Sweden and Denmark are witnessing substantial growth in their gaming industries.

Last year, Spelinspektionen dealt with 622 license requests for online gaming operations, closing the year with 2,252 licensed operators. It was likely worth it since the country’s gambling industry was worth $2.67 billion. Online gaming increased 6%, despite the presence of spending limits that were in place through November.

Denmark experienced similar growth. It added 13.27% to its prior-year figures, taking in $427.4 million in 2021. iGaming was responsible for 45.29% of all gambling activity, with sports betting accounting for 38.86%.