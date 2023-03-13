Eagle Mountain Casino Is Temporarily Closed Because of Damaged, Flooded Roads

Posted on: March 13, 2023, 12:56h.

Last updated on: March 13, 2023, 12:56h.

California’s Eagle Mountain Casino has shuttered due to recent storms hitting the region and melting snow causing floods.

California’s Eagle Mountain Casino, pictured above. The casino was closed temporarily due to reservation roads getting closed due to flooding. (Image: TripAdvisor)

The roads heading to the gaming property and to the rest of the Tule River Reservation are impassable for most vehicles. Roadways are currently covered with water, and pavement was damaged.

Eagle Mountain Casino will be closed until further notice,” Neil Peyron, chairman of the Tule River Tribe, was quoted this weekend by California TV station KSEE. “The goal is trying to restore the road to a point where we can have regular vehicle traffic.”

No Heavy Vehicles on Roads

As of now, the Tule River Indian Tribe of California’s priority is the safety of the tribal community. That includes providing access for emergency vehicles, such as ambulances and fire crews, as well as repair of the roadway, Peyron said.

“No heavy vehicles are allowed, foot traffic and light side-by-side vehicles are allowed at this time to shuttle casino guests and to deliver emergency essentials to residents,” Peyron added.

Road closed to Tile River Reservation and 🦅 Mountain Casino. Please do not drive up to let construction do their work! — EagleMountainCasino (@EagleMtnCasino) March 12, 2023

Emergency crews over the weekend evacuated workers and visitors to the Porterville, Calif. casino, which is owned and operated by the Tule River Tribe.

On Saturday, hail and heavy rain fell — and there were bursts of heavy lightning throughout the Central Valley, which includes the reservation and the nearby city of Frenso. The casino is 90 miles southeast of Fresno.

A new atmospheric river, which are long, narrow bands of moisture, was to hit California on Monday, CNN reported. That means heavy rain and more floods in both central and Northern California, according to the National Weather Service.

Eagle Mountain Casino To Relocate on Reservation

Later this year, the tribe is likely to open a new Eagle Mountain Casino on the Tule River Reservation. The project was given federal approval in 2019.

The new site is about 17 miles from the current casino location. It’s on 40 acres located near the Porterville Airport off of Highway 65.

Construction on the new complex began in April 2021. The new casino floor will include 1,750 slot machines and 20 table games.

The first phase of construction will include the gaming floor and a new 2,000-seat entertainment center, a steak house, coffee house, a 24-hour diner, and a sports bar and grill.

The second phase of construction will include a 125-room hotel, as well as a 20,000-square foot banquet and conference center.

Eagle Mountain Casino’s current location has over 1,200 slot machines, a poker room, and table games.

The relocation will lead to hundreds of jobs to construct the new complex. After opening, some 300 full- and part-time jobs will be created.

The new casino site is more centrally located than the current complex. The new casino’s design will feature Tule River culture in the building and gaming experience.

The existing casino will be turned into a multipurpose building that will include a school, tribal health clinic, tribal government offices, and possibly some food outlets and restaurants.