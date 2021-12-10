Dutch Gaming Operators Required to Adopt New Safer Gambling Program

Posted on: December 10, 2021, 08:59h.

Last updated on: December 10, 2021, 08:59h.

Kansspelautoriteit (KSA), the Dutch gaming regulator, is slapping a new warning label on all online gambling activity. In an announcement from today, it has ordered all operators to include a tagline on virtually everything that could appear before consumers’ eyes.

A Kansspelautoriteit agent inspecting a slot machine. As the Netherlands rolls out iGaming, the regulator is also policing online gaming and setting up responsible gambling initiatives. (Image: SBC News)

Just like cigarettes and liquor, gambling activity must carry a warning label in the Netherlands. The “What does gambling cost you? Stop on time. +18″ tagline must appear on all operators’ websites, advertising and marketing campaigns.

The regulator hopes that the message will start to appear now, but it is allowing some leeway. Operators must have it on everything they do by April 1 of next year to avoid being fined.

Our new warning message follows from the Remote Gambling Act (KOA) and is mainly aimed at preventing gambling problems such as gambling addiction,” the KSA explained.

Currently, the “Play consciously. +18″ tagline is supposed to be used. The new language was approved by Sander Dekker, the Minister for Legal Protections, reflecting the launch of the Netherlands’ new remote gambling act in October.

Dutch Online Gaming Market Growing

After Dutch authorities approved 10 online gaming operators in October, there is now a lull in the action. The introduction of the new tagline, which was conceived with the Trimbos Institute, coincides with the date the next set of licenses is expected to be revealed. Trimbos is a non-profit public institute that focuses on mental health and addiction.

Introducing iGaming in the Netherlands has not been an easy task. Regulations have taken years to be approved and operators have grown impatient. When the first 10 licensed were issued, several notable names were missing from the list. The Kindred Group, Entain and Leo Vegas weren’t included, nor was Betsson. The latter previously had issues with the KSA.

Those who haven’t yet been licensed are expected to be included in the next round.

Operators Still Learning the Ropes

It took more than four years for the Netherlands to finally approve online gaming laws. Some of those that are now operating following the October launch are already finding themselves scurrying to stay on the regulator’s good side. The KSA already issued a fine to one for misleading gambling ads and has also gone after 15 affiliate websites for trying to skirt around the rules.

Offering games of chance without a license is prohibited; the same applies to advertising games of chance that are not licensed,” states the KSA.

The operator who was fined reportedly included betting odds on a soccer news site as a hyperlink. Clicking on the link led the viewer to the operator’s website. That was enough for the KSA to hit it with a fine. The hyperlink has already been removed.

The affiliate sites, the latest of more than 50 this year to be targeted, could be fined. They have been ordered to take down their ads and, if they don’t comply, the regulator will go after them.