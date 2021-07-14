Dream Cruises Casino Ship Returns to Singapore Following COVID-19 Case

Posted on: July 14, 2021, 08:32h.

Last updated on: July 14, 2021, 08:33h.

A Dream Cruises ship owned and operated by Genting Group has returned to Singapore after a passenger tested positive for COVID-19.

Passengers are required to remain on board Dream Cruises’ World Dream cruise ship upon returning to Singapore following a passenger testing positive for the coronavirus. Owner Genting says it’s the first positive COVID-19 test result on board one of its Dream Cruises “cruise to nowhere” trips. (Image: AFP)

Genting’s Dream Cruises launched “cruise to nowhere” two- and three-night voyages in November. The cruises set from the Marina Bay Cruise Center at Genting’s Resorts World Sentosa integrated casino resort.

Yesterday, Dream Cruises’ World Dream ship returned to port after a 40-year-old passenger tested positive for the coronavirus. The infected individual was transported to an area hospital upon return.

The passenger was identified as a close contact of a confirmed case on land, and was immediately isolated as part of onboard health protocols,” the Singapore Tourism Board said.

World Dream is operating “cruise to nowhere” excursions. Passengers never debark the ship, and instead enjoy a two- or three-night vacation onboard.

Following the positive test, passengers were directed to remain in their cabins, and all recreation and entertainment was closed. World Dream arrived at the Marina Bay Cruise Center early this morning.

Nearly 3,000 passengers and crew members have been forced to remain in their staterooms. Contactless meals and water are being delivered.

Domestic Travel

Singapore, a sovereign city-state in Southeast Asia, remains relatively closed off from the rest of the world. The only people allowed to enter are returning Singaporean citizens and permanent residents, immediate relatives with long-term pass permits, people on critical business trips, and those arriving due to family illness or death.

In an effort to keep its tourism industry, including its two integrated resorts — RW Sentosa and Marina Bay Sands — afloat, Singapore has offered each adult resident over the age of 18 a SG$100 voucher (US$75) to spend throughout the state on hotels, tours, or attractions.

Those credits are good for Dream Cruises’ “cruise to nowhere” itineraries. A balcony room for a two-night cruise aboard World Dream next month can be booked for as little as $570, inclusive of taxes and fees.

The “cruise to nowhere” departs from Sentosa and sails out into international waters. At that point, the ship’s Resorts World at Sea Casino opens for play. Sprawling three decks, the casino offers slot machines and table games, plus a high-limit Premium Room that is open to everyone.

Positive Test Rare

Genting says the infected individual aboard World Dream this week is an anomaly. Prior to boarding, all passengers and crew must test negative for the coronavirus. The infected man is said to be fully vaccinated, too.

Since World Dream resumed sailing in November, Genting says the vessel has completed 103 trips, with more than 130,000 guests. This week’s positive test onboard the ship is its first COVID-19 incident.

The patient’s three traveling companions, the Singapore Tourism Board added, have each tested negative. Further contact tracing is currently being conducted.