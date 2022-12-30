DraftKings Faces $350K Fine in Ohio After Sports Betting Promo Mailed to People Under 21

Posted on: December 30, 2022, 03:31h.

Last updated on: December 30, 2022, 03:38h.

The Ohio Casino Control Commission (OCCC) announced Friday afternoon it intends to fine DraftKings $350,000. That’s after the sports betting giant allegedly sent promotional materials to individuals under 21 years of age.

Jason Robins of DraftKings speaks during a keynote session at the 2022 Global Gaming Expo in Las Vegas, with FanDuel’s Amy Howe (center) and CNBC’s Contessa Brewer listening. On Friday, the Ohio Casino Control Commission said it intends to fine DraftKings $350,000 after it sent sports betting promotional mailers to roughly 2,500 people under the age of 21. (Image: Casino.org)

The fine against the online gaming company comes two weeks after the commission said it would fine Penn Sports Interactive $250,000. That’s after Barstool Sports promoted its online sportsbook at a college football show held at the University of Toledo.

Legal sports betting is set to start in Ohio on Sunday.

An OCCC spokesperson told Casino.org at the commission’s Dec.14 meeting — when the Barstool fine was announced — that it was believed to be one of the largest financial penalties the regulatory body has sought.

According to the commission, DraftKings in November sent about 2,500 mailers that were “directly addressed” to individuals not old enough to register for sports betting accounts in the state.

Gaming regulators in the state have put increased emphasis on ensuring sports betting operators adhere to standards for responsible gambling in their marketing materials. They are also making sure they do not target anyone under 21.

“The Commission has been very clear about the rules and standards for sports gaming advertising with the industry, and are disappointed with the lack of compliance we have seen despite reminders,” said OCCC Executive Director Matt Schuler in a statement. “While we do not take administrative action lightly, DraftKings’ conduct in this case warrants the Commission’s intervention to ensure the integrity of sports gaming.”

DraftKings can request a hearing into the matter. A message to the Boston-based company was not immediately returned on Friday afternoon.

This story will be updated.