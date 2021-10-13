DraftKings and Turner Sports Partner for NHL Broadcast Coverage

Posted on: October 13, 2021, 10:58h.

Last updated on: October 13, 2021, 01:53h.

The NHL announced today that DraftKings is the latest sportsbook and daily fantasy sports operator to be deemed an official partner of the professional hockey league.

NHL players participate in the All-Star Skills Competition in 2017. DraftKings, a longtime sponsor of the hockey league, is expanding its NHL partnership. (Image: Getty)

DraftKings joins several other sportsbook firms, including FanDuel, Caesars, Bally’s, and PointsBet, to receive the distinction of Official Sports Betting Partner of the NHL.

The partnership, as is the case with the other interactive gaming suppliers, allows DraftKings to use the league’s official marks and logos in its NHL promotions. DraftKings is additionally afforded the opportunity to advertise and integrate its sports betting and DFS content during NHL games throughout the regular season and Stanley Cup Final.

Today’s DraftKings news didn’t stop with the NHL partnership. The sportsbook giant also revealed that it has entered into a content agreement with Turner Sports, which broadcasts sports on the company’s cable channels TNT, TBS, and truTV.

NHL Airtime

The NHL has long lagged the three other major professional sports leagues in the US when it comes to popularity. A poll conducted earlier this year by Morning Consult found that 60 percent of US sports fans said they have no interest in the NHL.

NHL stakeholders hope to increase the sport’s popularity by recently striking deals to expand its exposure. The NHL and Turner Sports April entered into an agreement for the company’s television networks to broadcast 50 regular-season games, as well as the Stanley Cup Playoffs and Stanley Cup Final. Turner Sports’ TNT will air the majority of the games.

DraftKings confirmed today that it is the exclusive sportsbook and DFS provider for Turner Sports’ NHL coverage. Turner Sports will integrate DraftKings content into its coverage, both on television and online, through social media and digital channels.

Turner’s Bleacher Report (B/R) app will provide sports betting information provided by DraftKings, as well as relevant DFS data.

Turner Sports’ deal includes TNT airing the Stanley Cup Final in three of the next seven years. ABC/ESPN has the 2022 Stanley Cup Final. TNT will additionally broadcast half of the Stanley Cup Playoffs in each of the next seven years of competition.

2021-22 Odds

The NHL’s popularity grew exponentially in Las Vegas and Nevada in 2016, after the league approved the casino destination’s bid for an expansion team. The Vegas Golden Knights’ historic run to the Stanley Cup Final in the team’s inaugural season immediately formed a large, passionate fanbase.

The 2021-22 NHL regular season dropped its first pucks last night. The Golden Knights began their season in solid form, topping the visiting Seattle Kraken 4-3 in the new franchise’s debut.

As for the Stanley Cup Final, expectations are high for the Golden Knights. DraftKings has Vegas at 7/1 to win the Stanley Cup, which is tied for the second-shortest odds of the 32 NHL teams. Only the Colorado Avalanche at 19/4 (+450) is shorter.

DraftKings has wasted no time in integrating its Turner Sports and TNT partnership into its platform. The online sportsbook features several “TNT Specials” prop bets on its NHL board for tonight’s games.