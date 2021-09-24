Caesars Sportsbook Snags Spot on NHL Washington Capitals Jersey

The Caesars Sportsbook logo is coming to the jersey uniforms of the NHL Washington Capitals.

Washington Capitals players pose with their new jerseys sporting the Caesars Sportsbook logo. The NHL team is the first to strike a uniform advertising deal. (Image: Washington Capitals)

The sports betting firm and professional hockey franchise announced today that a Caesars Sportsbook patch measuring three inches by 3.5 inches will be on the Caps’ home uniforms beginning with the 2022-23 NHL season.

The advertising pact is the first confirmed deal in the league’s Jersey Advertising Program, which owners approved of last month. The NHL began permitting ads on helmets last season.

Capital One Arena, home of the Capitals, as well as the NBA Washington Wizards and Georgetown University’s men’s basketball program, became the first sports venue in the United States to open a sportsbook on-site in July of 2020 .

Capital One Arena is owned by Monumental Sports & Entertainment (MSE), which is the majority owner of the Capitals and Wizards. MSE is controlled by American billionaire businessman Ted Leonsis.

Partnership Expansion

The Caesars Sportsbook continues to expand into new sports betting markets across the country. The interactive sports wagering platform is currently live or preparing to launch in 18 states, plus the District of Columbia.

The sports betting platform recently inundated television breaks with its commercials highlighted by comedians JB Smoove and Patton Oswalt. Much of the feedback on the advertisements hasn’t exactly been positive, as Casino.org readers made their opinions heard on a recent article covering the TV and social media campaign.

The sports betting brand is carrying on its triumvirate publicity effort by venturing to the right breast of the NHL Washington Capitals’ players.

Following the successful launch of Caesars Sportsbook adjacent to Capital One Arena last spring, we are thrilled to introduce Caesars Sportsbook as the Capitals’ inaugural home jersey advertising partner in a first-of-its-kind announced partnership in the NHL,” said Jim Van Stone, MSE president of business operations and chief commercial officer.

The NHL’s jersey advertising program allows each team to sell up to two marketing spots on their uniforms. Each spot is three inches by 3.5 inches, which makes them slightly larger than the 2.5-by-2.5-inch ad spaces available on NBA jerseys.

Though popular in professional sports internationally, jersey marketing in the US has been nonexistent until recent years. Today, the NBA, NHL, WNBA, and MLS permit uniform advertisements.

Sportsbook Ad Specs

The NHL’s jersey marketing program allows gambling interests to purchase the spots. Products associated with alcohol, marijuana, and tobacco are prohibited, as are products/services that are overly sexual in nature.

While the NHL is allowing sportsbooks to grab jersey space, the companies can only do so in markets where such gambling is legal. That’s why the Caps’ uniforms will sport the Caesars Sportsbook logo at home, but on the road, the Caesars identity will stay back.

Only one sports betting company per team is permitted to advertise on the uniform. Players will share in the ad revenue, as the jersey marketing program divvies up the money between owners and players 50/50.

The NHL is mandating that the majority of team jerseys available for fan purchase come without any outside branding.