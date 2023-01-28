Wildfire Casino in Downtown Las Vegas Nears Debut

The previously announced Wildfire Casino on Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas is on pace to open on Friday, Feb. 10.

The Wildfire Casino on Boulder Highway. Another is opening in downtown Las Vegas on Feb. 10. (Image: Wildfire Gaming)

Station Casinos made the announcement yesterday. The venue, which is located at 2700 E. Fremont St. off of Charleston Boulevard and Fremont Street, will be the first operated by Red Rock Resorts in downtown Las Vegas. Red Rock is the parent company of Station Casinos.

The all-new 21,000-square-foot neighborhood casino boasts over 200 of the latest and most popular slot machines, plus bar-top gaming and electronic table games,” a Station Casinos spokesperson stated in a statement, reports KTNV Las Vegas.

Wildfire casinos are typically heavy on slot machines and video poker, with casual, affordable dining options that cater to Las Vegas locals. The upcoming downtown venue sits on part of the old Castaways site, which is land Red Rock has owned for 18 years. It will feature an IHOP and Tacos el Pastor among its dining options, and a sportsbook. But no poker room.

Downtown Wildfire Part of Red Rock Expansion

In addition to its namesake venues in Summerlin and Green Valley Ranch in Henderson, Red Rock operates multiple gaming properties under the Station brand throughout the Las Vegas area. The company also runs 10 Wildfire casinos, including seven in Henderson, according to its website.

The operator is also expanding rapidly in its home market of Las Vegas — plans that include the downtown Wildfire casino. Red Rock’s Durango casino hotel project in Southwest Las Vegas is slated to come online at some point this year, marking the company’s entry into area of the Las Vegas Valley that’s not yet densely populated with gaming properties. The venue will feature 73,000 square feet of gaming space, a sportsbook, 2,000 gaming machines, and 40 table games.

Last September, Red Rock announced that the closure of the Wild Wild West Gambling Hall & Hotel, located at the intersection of I-15 and Tropicana.

The company is reassessing possibilities for that venue, which boasts an enviable location, and it should be redeveloped into another casino-hotel.

Red Rock Las Vegas Expansion Part II

With its entry into downtown Las Vegas, Red Rock will extend its competition with rival Boyd Gaming, while more directly tussling with the likes of Circa, Golden Nugget, and others.

However, the operator’s Las Vegas expansion plans include much more than downtown and the aforementioned venues. Looking to tap into Nevada’s booming population and other favorable demographic trends, Red Rock could double its Las Vegas footprint by 2030.

Some analysts believe that effort — assuming its properly executed — could fuel a 70% increase in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) over the long-term. Currently, all of the operator’s venues are in Las Vegas and the company is one of the largest landowners in the Sin City area.