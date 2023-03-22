‘Operation Squid’ Case Involving Gaming Officials Heads to Trial in Dominican Republic

Posted on: March 22, 2023, 08:10h.

Last updated on: March 22, 2023, 09:45h.

A corruption scandal that has rocked every level of the Dominican Republic (DR) government is finally coming to a head. Individuals throughout the government, including at its gambling regulator, are accused of being members of a network charged with defrauding the state, and some will soon stand trial for their actions.

Dominican Republic government officials are escorted to an appearance in court on corruption charges. There are at least 20 people who may have played a role in the fraud. (Image: Noticias Sin)

The first stage of the judicial process in what has become known as the “Squid operation” took place on Tuesday. The stage was a packed courtroom for a hearing to present charges of corruption and fraud against the 20 defendants in this case.

Those 20 only make up a portion of the people involved and who the public prosecutor’s office accuses of corruption. The scandal dates back to when Danilo Medina was president of the DR from 2012 to 2020. Medina is facing his own investigation for corruption and unlawful accumulation of wealth.

The Mighty Fall

The defendants went to their first hearing wearing masks, helmets, and other security protection. They were escorted by soldiers as an added measure to prevent them from being attacked.

The visit was short. Judge Kenya Romero postponed the hearing until next Sunday following a motion by the defendants’ lawyers, who want more time to read through the accusations.

The Public Ministry has a file of 2,120 pages and 1,200 pieces of evidence, according to its statements. Prosecutor Yeni Berenice Reynoso insisted that this would be enough for the court to rule on preventive detention of the accused. She wants them behind bars for 18 months to prohibit them from trying to avoid prosecution.

During the hearing, the court also verified that all the defendants and their technical defenses were notified. Judge Romero then ordered the delivery, in digital format, of the evidence that supports the lawyers’ request.

The defendants in the Squid operation include former Minister of Public Works and Communications Gonzalo Castillo, Administrative Minister of the Presidency José Ramón Peralta (a close ally of Medina when he was in power), and Minister of Finance Donald Guerrero. They were allegedly the ringleaders of the fraud that embezzled more than $350 million from the government.

Also among the group are the former Comptroller General of the Republic, Daniel Omar Caamaño, the former director of the State Sugar Council, Luis Miguel Piccirilo, former director of the National Registry, Claudio Silver Peña, and economist Ángel Lockward.

Leaving no government department untouched, the former directors of Casinos and Gambling, Oscar Chalas Guerrero and Julián Omar Fernández, are also implicated. Prosecutors haven’t yet explained their roles but that information is expected to become part of the upcoming hearings.

Cleaning Up DR’s Political Mess

Certain political figures in the DR, which has had to deal with unexplained deaths and different levels of controversy for years, have been on a mission to rid the country of political corruption. There have been a number of scandals over the past decade, many of which involved Medina and his family.

The Squid case occurred after 16 months of inaction by the Public Ministry in corruption cases. The last one presented was on November 18 of last year. That included Medina’s second-in-command of security, General Julio de los Santos Viola, and Juan Carlos Torres Robiou, the former head of the Specialized Tourist Security Corps.

Last year, the Dominican National Lottery faced a scandal after allegations that someone had rigged a draw. Despite what appears to be widespread fraud and government corruption, DR President Luis Abinader has been silent. He gave a speech at the end of February that lasted over two and a half hours, but didn’t address the corruption or a desire to clean up the government during his dialogue.