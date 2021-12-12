Delaware Casino Gambler Allegedly Leaves Four Kids in SUV, Runs from Cops

A Delaware man was arrested Friday on four counts of endangering the welfare of a child after leaving four young children alone in an SUV while he gambled in Delaware Park Casino, state police allege. The kids are four, seven, nine, and 12 years old.

William Brisco, pictured above in a mug shot. He was arrested in Delaware after leaving four children alone in an SUV at a casino, state police said. (Image: Delaware State Police)

William Brisco, 37, of Smyrna was also charged with several other violations. These include: possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia, and having an unattended motor vehicle, according to a statement released by Delaware State Police (DSP) Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell.

The incident unfolded at about 7:15 pm. DSP troopers were working an extra-duty assignment at the gaming property. They were investigating illegally parked vehicles.

In one of the vehicles, a red Chevy Trailblazer, troopers spotted the four children.

It appears they were supposed to be under Brisco’s oversight. The engine was on. No adults were in the SUV.

Brisco returned to the SUV after gambling on the gaming floor. Troopers were waiting for him, and they saw he had a large bag of suspected cocaine in his jacket sleeve.

Then, Brisco darted. He was found by troopers a short time later hiding behind trees on the gaming property.

Troopers ordered him to give himself up. Brisco surrendered without further incident.

The troopers said they also found a digital scale and $390 from illegal drug proceeds in Brisco’s possession.

After his arrest, he was driven by troopers to a DSP barracks. Over the weekend, he was arraigned in the local Justice of the Peace Court. Later, he was released from custody after posting a $7,050 bond.

Friday’s arrest is far from the only time police have arrested adults in the US for leaving unattended children in a vehicle while they went inside a casino to gamble.

Baby Left in Car in North Las Vegas

For instance, in July, a six-month-old boy was left in a parked car at Bighorn Casino in North Las Vegas, Nev. He was found alone.

A passerby heard the baby crying and contacted authorities. The car’s windows were partially rolled down.

A man was later arrested, and police said he was gambling in the venue and appeared intoxicated. Mitchell Anthony Hooks, 39, of Las Vegas was located in the casino.

Hooks was charged with child abuse and leaving a child unattended in a motor vehicle, KLAS, a Nevada TV station, reported.

Doctor Charged in Similar Incident

Also, in April, a 43-year-old Florida doctor allegedly left two kids unattended in a locked car at the Seminole Hard Rock Casino in Hollywood.

Dr. Marieny Elena Guimera-Revelo was facing two charges of neglect after she allegedly left the two children unsupervised. The children were three- and 11-years-old.

Prosecutors claim she was at a poker table in the casino for at least 12 minutes, according to WBBH, a local TV station. In total, she was in the casino for about an hour, police said.