Crypto.com Is Now an Official Sponsor of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar

Posted on: March 23, 2022, 09:33h.

Last updated on: March 23, 2022, 10:02h.

Cryptocurrency continues to find access to mainstream activity, especially in the sports realm. Cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com has been particularly busy gaining access to the world stage, and is now a sponsor of the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Qatar. The venue will see FIFA World Cup games later this year. (Image: CNN)

Cryptocurrency and sports betting are a common couple. Many online sportsbooks, as well as iGaming sites, accept bitcoin, Litecoin, and others as forms of payment, since cryptocurrencies have no boundaries.

At the same time, in many cases, gaming regulators and lawmakers have attempted to keep cryptocurrency out of the picture. However, cryptocurrencies continue to find more acceptance and awareness. FIFA accepting Crypto.com is another example of this.

Cryptocurrency Scores with FIFA

FIFA has announced that Crypto.com will be one of the official sponsors of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar. The company will be the exclusive cryptocurrency trading platform to sponsor Qatar 2022, and will benefit from significant brand exposure both inside and outside the competition stadiums.

Crypto.com, the cryptocurrency trading platform, continues to expand its sponsorship deals in the sports industry. On this occasion, the exchange has signed an agreement to join the list of sponsors of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, to be held in Qatar later this year.

In addition to the sponsorship, it will be the exclusive cryptocurrency exchange platform for the FIFA tournament. With this, the Singapore-based company, with more than 10 million customers worldwide, will gain significant brand exposure inside and outside the stadium.

Over 3.5 billion watched the 2018 FIFA World Cup, according to FIFA. The final match between France and Croatia attracted more than one billion.

Crypto.com has already demonstrated a commitment to supporting top-tier teams and leagues, major events, and iconic venues across the world. And there is no platform bigger, or with a greater reach and cultural impact, than FIFA’s global platform of football,” states FIFA Chief Commercial Officer Kay Madati.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar will take place between November 21 and December 18. Millions of viewers are expected to tune in to the games. Currently, the sports section is a battleground for many exchanges and cryptocurrency companies, which frequently advertise sponsorship deals to introduce themselves to international sports fans.

Crypto Finds a Home in Sports

This is not the exchange’s first big move in the sports world. One of the most notable was in November. That month, it acquired the naming rights to the iconic Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA.

The multipurpose sports and event facility is now the Crypto.com Arena. That deal reportedly cost $700 million, making it the largest naming rights deal in sports history.

FTX, another cryptocurrency exchange, has been busy as well. It purchased the naming rights to American Airlines Arena last year, which later became FTX Arena. FTX is also an official cryptocurrency partner of MLB.

Only recently, the OKX exchange partnered with Manchester City’s men’s and women’s soccer teams and its eSports operations. This was shortly after blockchain company Tezos partnered with Manchester United.

In the last 18 months, cryptocurrency companies have spent $1.5 billion in sponsorship deals. By 2026, according to Nielsen research, this figure will increase to $6 billion. By then, bitcoin, Litecoin and ethereum – and even some central bank digital currencies – will likely have found a greater place in the financial world.