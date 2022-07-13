Crazy Horse Too Fires too Hot to Handle as Gentleman’s Club Heads for Demolition

Las Vegas gentleman’s club Crazy Horse Too may be seeking new accommodations or simply decide to throw in the towel after a string of recent fires at its current location has the venue slated for demolition by the city.

The shuttered Crazy Horse Too strip club in Las Vegas. The city is planning to demolish it. (Image: Las Vegas Sun)

The topless club, located at 2476 Industrial Road just west of the Las Vegas Strip, received a demolition notice on June 30. Code enforcement officials were on site on Monday and Tuesday after two June fires and one on July 9.

City staff are in the process of obtaining bids to demolish the buildings, bids are expected returned to the city next week,” City of Las Vegas spokesman Jace Radke said in an email to FOX 5. “If the city ends up demolishing the property the costs would be reimbursed to the city by the property owner.”

It remains to be seen if the strip club moves to another location, but if demolition is the final nail in the venue’s coffin, it ends a checkered history for the business. In 1995, Crazy Horse Too was under federal investigation for a spate of violent crimes at the venue. In 2001, a tourist visiting the cabaret was viciously beaten.

Two years later, federal authorities investigated the club for alleged ties to organized crime. In 2007, US Marshalls seized the club from then owner Rick Rizzolo. It was auctioned to another buyer in 2011, but closed three years later amid slack attendance. It lost its erotic dance establishment license and land use rights in 2019.

Fire Speculation

The causes of the recent fires around the shuttered gentleman’s club haven’t officially been confirmed, but the property has been a frequent target of squatters and vagrants over the past several years.

Following a string of fires in downtown Las Vegas last month, a local fire official speculated those blazes were caused by homeless people seeking shelter in empty buildings.

No injuries were reported at the Crazy Horse Too fires, one of which occurred at a neighboring warehouse. Investigations into the causes are ongoing, but demolition of the building is likely to be welcomed among Las Vegas locals, many of whom view the structure as a burden.

Las Vegas Strip Club Scene Won’t Miss Crazy Horse Too

In addition to neon lights, fine dining, marquee sporting events and, of course, casino gaming, it’s not a stretch to say Las Vegas is also known for being a veritable buffet of gentleman’s clubs.

Nearly 20 such establishments are easily accessible from the Strip, including well-known venues Déjà Vu, Little Darlings, Sapphire and the Spearmint Rhino.

In terms of strip clubs per 100,000 capita, only a handful of cities, including Portland, Miami, Atlanta and New Orleans, rank ahead of Las Vegas.