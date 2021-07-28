Cosmopolitan Security Says Apprehends Man Who Threatens To Kill All at Strip Hotel

A transient man who allegedly threatened to kill all guests and employees at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas is facing a possible prison sentence. He claimed to have a nuclear weapon.

David DeMaison shown in a mug shot. He was arrested after he allegedly threatened to kill everyone at The Cosmopolitan. He claimed to have a nuclear weapon. (Image: LVMPD)

David DeMaison was apprehended by security officers at the Las Vegas Strip hotel-casino. He then was arrested by Las Vegas Metro officers Friday.

Among the charges he is facing is conveying false information concerning an act of terrorism, according to KTNV, a local TV station.

If convicted, DeMaison could face between two and 20 years in prison. He could also be ordered to pay a fine.

He was heard to say, “I have a nuclear weapon,” and “I will kill everyone here,” KLAS, another local TV station, said. He also allegedly said, “I will blow up the whole country.”

The alleged threats made by DeMaison were recorded on hotel security cameras, KLAS said. The initial incident was described as a battery involving DeMaison, KLAS adds.

As a precaution, Metro officers notified Fusion Watch about the incident. With the Southern Nevada Counter Terrorism Center, it monitors terrorist risks in Las Vegas and elsewhere in Clark County.

Three-Plus Years Since Mandalay Bay Killings

Las Vegas is no stranger to threats or actual mass killings. On Oct. 1, 2017, Stephen Paddock, then 64, opened fire on those attending a music festival on the Strip.

Poised at a 32nd-floor suite in the MGM Resorts International-owned Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, he killed 58 victims.

More than 800 others were injured. Police never uncovered a motive. The shooter fatally shot himself.

Airline-Linked Threat

In an unrelated incident in April, McCarran International Airport security was beefed up after a man allegedly threatened to blow up planes and shoot people in Las Vegas. The threat came after he was informed by Frontier Airlines a carry-on fee would be charged for a piece of his luggage, Metro police said.

Andrew Greco, 52, who is believed to be from Stateline, Nev. was arrested on two charges: communicating a bomb threat and making a threat in an act of terrorism, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported, citing court documents.

The airport saw increased patrols and federal law enforcement agencies were notified of his alleged threats as a precaution. Metro police alerted counter terrorism officials and the FBI.

He was staying at Las Vegas’ South Point Hotel Casino & Spa, the report said. From his room, he allegedly called Frontier customer service at least 11 times during a single night. He allegedly threatened to “kill people in Las Vegas or blow up an aircraft,” according to the police report.

It was unclear Wednesday if the case was adjudicated by local courts.