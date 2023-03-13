Casino Crime Roundup: Trainer Murdered at Nebraska Racetrack, Rivers Casino Robberies

Posted on: March 13, 2023, 10:10h.

Last updated on: March 13, 2023, 10:26h.

Todd Scherer, a one-time horse trainer and groom, was murdered last week at a barn in Grand Island, Neb.’s Fonner Park racetrack. He reportedly was struck by a baseball bat and shot in the torso. His body was discovered Thursday morning in a tack room.

Todd Scherer, a one-time trainer and groom, pictured above. He was murdered last week at a barn in Grand Island, Neb.’s Fonner Park racetrack. (Image: Genius Celebs)

Two suspects were charged in connection with the 62-year-old’s death. One was Logan Hunts Horse, 20, of Wounded Knee, S.D. He was charged with first-degree murder and two counts of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. He was booked at Hall County jail.

An unnamed 16-year-old boy who allegedly participated in the attack was charged with robbery, accessory to murder, and accessory to use of a weapon to commit a felony.

The suspects knew the victim before the robbery and attack, Nebraska TV station KNSB reported.

Scherer worked as a trainer for decades. The horses he worked with won 60 races, according to the Thoroughbred Daily News.

In 2006, Scherer worked for prominent racehorse trainer Steve Asmussen. Scherer helped to train Storm Treasure for the Kentucky Derby, the Thoroughbred Daily News added.

Three Armed Robberies at Rivers Casino Lot

Three robberies took place during a brief timespan on Friday night in the parking lot of Rivers Casino in Des Plaines, Ill.

Two of the victims were pistol-whipped by the bandits, Chicago TV station WGN reported. The bandits stole personal items from the victims. None of the victims were seriously injured, police said.

The suspects drove to the lot in a red Nissan Rouge with a Florida license plate. Later, the same suspects allegedly robbed a victim at a grocery store lot in Park Ridge, Ill.

Police continued to search for the suspects over the weekend.

In January, also at Rivers Casino, two men, Kadeem Burton, 32, of Evanston, Ill., and Curtis Rollins, 31, of Chicago, allegedly carjacked a vehicle. They were charged with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated vehicular hijacking.

San Antonio Gambling Raid Leads to 19 Arrests

Some 19 people were detained by San Antonio, Texas authorities following a raid of a suspected illegal gambling operation on the city’s southwest side on Thursday.

A dozen of the suspects ran from the gambling site and forced their way into a nearby private home. Inside the private residence was a family including children, according to San Antonio TV station KSAT.

Each of the 12 was charged with criminal trespass of a habitation, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office announced in a statement. Four other suspects were charged with keeping a gambling place, and two other suspects had warrants pending for unspecified charges. Three were also arrested for drug violations.

Four firearms were seized from the crime scenes along with 40 gambling machines, and an unspecified amount of cash, San Antonio TV station KENS reported.

One of the suspects is a known member of an outlaw motorcycle gang, according to the San Antonio Express-News.

Rivers Casino Pittsburgh Site of Assault

A man was arrested after allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend at Rivers Casino Pittsburgh on Friday night.

Edward Thomas Smorey, 53, of Hookstown, Pa., was charged with aggravated assault and other counts, Pennsylvania TV station WTAE reported. He also allegedly threatened to injure a good Samaritan who attempted to assist the victim.

Smorey fled the casino in a car and was arrested on Saturday. He is scheduled to appear in court later this month.

Police didn’t detail what led to the assault or specify if the victim suffered injuries.

Fentanyl, Cocaine Bust at Maine Casino

Curtis Fogg and Brendan Durant were arrested on several charges after an alleged drug deal took place last Tuesday at a room in Maine’s Oxford Casino Hotel, police said.

The two alleged drug traffickers were booked at Oxford County Jail, Maine TV station WCSH reported. Bail for each was set at $10K.

Fogg and Durant were charged with aggravated trafficking of fentanyl, aggravated trafficking of cocaine, and possession of a firearm as a prohibited person.

A third man was also in the hotel room when police arrived. It’s unclear whether he was arrested.

Two of the suspects admitted to using cocaine before police arrived.

Police seized fentanyl, cocaine, a .22 Magnum revolver, drug paraphernalia, and $6,300 in cash from the hotel room.

The hotel is located in Oxford, Maine, which is about 36 miles north of Portland, Maine.