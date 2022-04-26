Club Pro Guy ‘Lynx’ Up With betPARX Sportsbook and Online Casino Platform

Club Pro Guy (CPG) and online sportsbook and iGaming platform betPARX are partnering up.

Club Pro Guy addresses the “media” during one of his fictional weekly post-league pressers. CPG is partnering with betPARX to bring sports betting and online casino games to his large online social media following. (Image: Club Pro Guy)

The satirical character, who depicts a fictional version of a local professional club pro online, has amassed a large following on social media. betPARX, the digital sportsbook unit of Parx Casino, located near Philadelphia in Bensalem, Pa., hopes to influence CPG’s millions of fans and turn them into legal sports bettors and online casino players.

CPG unveiled the partnership today through a roughly two-minute video. In the spot, CPG says the gaming affiliation is yet another amenity that will be provided to members of his semi-private Three Jack National (3JN) golf club. The unbuilt Hank Jones signature-designed course is to be constructed west of Kansas City next to Interstate 635.

“I believe in giving my members the chance to gamble as much as humanly possible,” CPG says in the humorous production. “Not only is betPARX affiliated with the PGA Tour, but it’s also the place to bet on golf.”

No Joke

While Club Pro Guy is a satirical person who routinely promotes the local strip club “Bottoms Up” and Three Jack National’s beverage cart girl Anastasia, the social media character’s arrangement with betPARX is legit. The iGaming and online sportsbook is currently live in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Michigan. The platform is set to launch in Ohio in the coming weeks.

CPG told his followers that betPARX offers an abundance of pre- and in-tournament betting opportunities. But then the outlandish fictitious golf pro comically discussed the dangers of gambling too much.

Say you’re watching a tournament on TV and you want to throw 30 bucks on whether Rory McIlroy hits this next green in regulation. After a fade into the greenside rough, guess what? You’re down $30 and it’s time to start chasing [losses].

“If you’re anything like me, the next thing you know, you’re selling counterfeit shafts to your members in order to pay your rent,” CPG jokingly continued. “Bet where CPG bets. Download the betPARX app.”

Golf and Gambling

“Caddyshack,” golf’s most revered comedy flick, features the iconic line, “Gambling is illegal at Bushwood!” delivered by the character Judge Smails.

Smails, portrayed by actor Ted Knight, was responding to Rodney Dangerfield’s character Al Czervik offering to bet the judge $100 that he would slice his tee ball into the trees. “I never slice!” Smalls adds, as his drive indeed slices right.

While gambling might have been illegal at the fictional Bushwood Country Club, legal betting on professional golf is today permitted in more than 30 states. But Missouri, home to CPG’s Three Jack National, remains one of the states that continues to remain on the sidelines of legal sports betting.

Last month, betPARX become an official sports betting partner of the PGA Tour and the annual Memorial Tournament hosted by one of the sport’s all-time greats, Jack Nicklaus. The Memorial is played at Nicklaus’ Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Oh.

The PGA Championship is the next of the four majors. 2022 Masters champion and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is the betting front-runner at 12/1. Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, and McIlroy are next at 14/1. Colin Morikawa rounds out the top five at 16/1.