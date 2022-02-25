JB Smoove Talk Show Sponsored by Caesars Sportsbook Premieres on MSG Networks

Posted on: February 25, 2022, 01:20h.

Last updated on: February 25, 2022, 01:49h.

Caesars Sportsbook is sponsoring a new version of actor and comedian JB Smoove’s dinner and talk show series on MSG Networks.

A screengrab of a teaser of One Course with JB Smoove with guest Kenan Thompson (left). The series is sponsored by Caesars Sportsbook, which over the past six months has inundated television commercial breaks with its campaign headlined by Smoove. (Image: MSG Networks)

One Course with JB Smoove, Presented by Caesars Sportsbook is a slight twist on the Curb Your Enthusiasm star’s Four Courses with JB Smoove program that aired on MSG Networks from 2013 through 2015. In the refreshed series, backed by Caesars’ sports betting unit, Smoove will dine with a celebrity guest and pick their brain on a smattering of relevant topics and issues.

“One Course” premieres this evening at 11:00 pm ET with Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson the guest.

The show “provides us another opportunity to entertain and story-tell,” said Sharon Otterman, chief marketing officer of Caesars Digital. “When we partnered with MSG Networks, our goal was to create compelling content to entertain and delight sports bettors across New York state.”

The 12-episode series will air following select New York Knicks and New York Rangers games. The NBA and NHL franchises are owned by the Dolan family, who additionally controls MSG Networks.

In addition to airing on MSG Networks on cable television, One Course with JB Smoove will be available on the MSG GO app.

MSG Networks also produces a show focused on sports betting called The Betting Exchange. The program airs each Thursday at 5:30 pm ET.

Not So Smoove Sailing

JB Smoove has been the face of Caesars Sportsbook since the sports betting firm launched its multimillion-dollar advertising campaign last August. Smoove plays the titular character of Caesar, a brazen sports betting fanatic whose life revolves around wagering on the mobile app.

The marketing blitz fell flat with many viewers. Casino.org coverage of the first commercials released last summer was one of our most-commented articles of 2021. Our readers found the Smoove commercials “annoying,” “obnoxious,” “horrible,” and worse.

Caesars Entertainment executives announced this week during the casino operator’s earnings call that the company is pulling the Caesars Sportsbook ads. CEO Tom Reeg said the company has sufficiently established its sportsbook presence in the emerging gaming space and therefore such media expenses are no longer needed.

In “One Course,” Smoove will not be in his Caesars character, but instead will be himself, interviewing athletes and celebrities — most of the latter being comedians whom he’s worked with. A few notable guest appearances include former Giants QB and two-time Super Bowl champion Eli Manning on February 27, SNL alum Tracy Morgan on March 2, and Susie Essman of “Curb” fame on March 8.

Series Announced Last Year

Caesars Entertainment yanking most of its Smoove-starring sportsbook commercials has nothing to do with the actor launching the new MSG Networks show. Caesars Sportsbook announced the “One Course” development with MSG last November.

The sponsorship package included the television series, plus in-stadium Caesars Sportsbook signage at Madison Square Garden. The deal also affords Caesars Sportsbook with brand “activations on the court and ice” during Knicks and Rangers home games.