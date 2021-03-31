Circus Circus Reno to Open Hotel Rooms a Year After COVID-19 Lockdown

Posted on: March 31, 2021, 03:29h.

Last updated on: March 31, 2021, 03:44h.

Circus Circus Reno is opening its hotel rooms more than a year after they were closed at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Circus Circus sign creates a colorful image at the hotel-casino north of the Truckee River in Reno. The resort’s hotel tower opens on April 8. (Image: Reno Gazette-Journal)

Circus Circus in downtown Reno will open April 8, according to the resort’s website. Built in 1978, Circus Circus is located between Sierra and Virginia streets on the north side of the Truckee River. Circus Circus is connected by skywalks to the Eldorado and Silver Legacy hotel-casinos.

When the first COVID-19 cases surfaced in March 2020, Gov. Steve Sisolak (D) ordered casinos statewide to close. After an 11-week lockdown, he allowed casinos to reopen on June 4. Some opened right away. Others began operating again over time.

The gaming floor and midway carnival at Circus Circus opened on June 4. The Reno Gazette-Journal noted that the reopening of the hotel rooms comes just before the beginning of summer vacation. This is seen as important for Circus Circus, which caters to families, with its circus-like atmosphere and midway games open to children. Reno’s economic recovery in general has done better than Las Vegas, in part because Reno is not as dependent upon large numbers of airline passengers.

We look forward to welcoming guests of all ages back to our hotel, restaurants, attractions and other amenities, especially for summer travel,” said Glenn Carano, regional president and general manager.

In addition to its hotel rooms, the resort is reopening its William Hill Race & Sports Book and El Jefe’s Cantina and Bar. Other restaurants and stores also are reopening.

COVID-19 Variants in Reno Area

This comes as the Washoe County Health District last week reported 31 additional cases of a COVID-19 variant known as B.1.1.7, according to the newspaper. That brought the total of this so-called UK variant in Washoe County to 45. Reno, located near the California border about 440 miles north of Las Vegas, is in Washoe County.

The variant mostly is spread at sporting events and private gatherings, the Reno Gazette-Journal reported. It also is being transmitted through domestic airline travel and travel to neighboring states.

As the coronavirus and its variants continue to create concern, Washoe County Health District Officer Kevin Dick urged caution.

“Knowing that it’s here, that it has high transmissibility and higher mortality rate, we all need to continue to practice our social distancing, wearing masks, washing hands, and taking those precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” he said.

A variant originating in South Africa also has cropped up in Washoe County. This variant is known as B.1.351.

Some Casinos Remain Closed

Across Nevada, about a dozen other hotel-casinos still have not reopened. These include a handful in Southern Nevada. One of these is the Main Street Station Casino Brewery and Hotel in downtown Las Vegas.

A note on the resort’s website on Wednesday did not give a planned reopening date. The note states that Boyd Gaming, the hotel-casino’s owner, is “excitedly preparing for the reopening of our property and your return.”

Two properties in Northern Nevada, Harrah’s Reno and the Lakeside Inn and Casino at Lake Tahoe, have closed permanently.