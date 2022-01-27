California’s Morongo Casino Scene of Murder Suspect Arrest, Police Dog Injured

Posted on: January 27, 2022, 03:12h.

Last updated on: January 27, 2022, 03:12h.

A California murder suspect was arrested outside of the Morongo Casino Resort & Spa in Cabazon on Wednesday. He was injured during the apprehension, as was a police dog.

Bosco and his handler, Hemet, Calif. Police Officer Dylan Detwiler, during training last year, pictured above. Bosco was injured after a murder suspect violently struck the dog, police said. The suspect is in custody and Bosco is expected to be back on duty following treatment and recovery. (Image: Hemet PD via Facebook)

Koron LeKeith Lowe, 24, required treatment at a local hospital. Once discharged, cops said they will book Lowe at Riverside County Jail. He is charged with murder, attempted murder, resisting arrest with violence, and fighting a police dog, local police said in an online statement. He is expected to soon appear in local court.

The casino did not play a role in the incident, based on initial evidence. The shooting took place at a Hemet, Calif. residence on Tuesday. Lowe allegedly fired several bullets from a firearm. Asasha Lache Hall, 30, died from her wounds, the Riverside County Coroner’s Office said.

The confrontation began as a domestic disturbance, with the would-be shooter, who police said lived in the house, arguing with the other residents early Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Five adults and two children lived in the residence, police said. Two additional adults were visiting the residence when the shooting took place. Officers evacuated residents from neighboring houses until they were sure the crime scene was safe.

Body Discovered

A SWAT team searched and secured the house. Hall’s lifeless body was discovered.

The shooter, later identified as Lowe, had fled the area. A handgun was located at the scene, police add.

Among the residents was a woman who had alerted police by phone about the shooting. She was hiding in the house with a five-year-old and six-year-old. They were not harmed. It was unclear if she was their mother. Two other adults were able to safely flee the house via a garage door after shooting commenced, police said.

Soon, police were able to identify Lowe as a person of interest in the shooting. By mid-day Wednesday he was found hiding in a parked car in Cabazon, police said. Officers initially attempted to negotiate with Lowe. But he would not surrender.

Lowe Allegedly Injures Dog

Eventually, they used a Hemet police dog named “Bosco” to get him out of the car. But in response, Lowe “violently” struck the dog with a sharp piece of wood, police revealed. Bosco suffered injuries and was transported to a local emergency veterinary clinic, police said.

The dog’s injuries were not life-threatening. He could return to duty soon.

Bosco, who works with his handler, Hemet Police Officer [Dylan] Detwiler, has been a valued member of the Hemet Police Department for 4 months and is expected to be back on the job after a weekend of rest & recovery,” Hemet police said in an online Facebook post.

Several residents praised the officers and Bosco for their efforts in apprehending the suspect. One Facebook poster, identified as Annie Olszewski English, stated: “Glad you got Lowe. Bravo for Bosco but it’s awful he was injured. Speedy recovery!”

Morongo Casino is located about 17 miles northwest of Palm Springs, Calif. It is one of the largest tribal gaming venues in Southern California. It is operated by the Morongo Band of Mission Indians.