California’s Feather Falls Casino Deadly Struggle Leads to Arrest

Posted on: March 29, 2022, 02:49h.

Last updated on: March 29, 2022, 03:09h.

A man was arrested Monday following a fatal fight at Oroville, California’s Feather Falls Casino & Lodge. A victim died in the gaming property during the struggle.

California’s Feather Falls Casino & Lodge, pictured above. The tribal gaming venue was the site of a fatal fight. (Image: TripAdvisor)

He was later identified as Dennis Wold, 55, of Chico, California. A suspect, Michael Livermore, 37, of Oroville, was charged with murder, according to a statement from the Butte County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office was first notified about the altercation at 4:20 pm Monday. Wold had stopped breathing. Responding EMTs could not revive him.

When deputies arrived, initially they had to search for Livermore. He ran away from the gaming venue following the fight, deputies said. A short time later, they located Livermore and apprehended him.

Livermore was being held in the Butte County Jail as of early this week. It is unclear if he was injured during the fight.

Deputies asked that anyone with information on the case to contact the sheriff’s office at (530) 538-7321.

Motive Not Released

Deputies did not reveal what caused the dispute between the two men.

Deputies also did not specify the cause and manner of Wold’s death. It is likely an autopsy will be performed.

Michael Livermore, 37, pictured above. He was arrested after a man died at a California casino. (Image: Butte County Sheriff’s Office)

The casino is owned by the Mooretown Rancheria of Maidu Indians.

The tribal gaming property is located some 68 miles north of Sacramento.

Prior Robbery

In a prior crime at the Gold Country Casino Resort, also located in Oroville, the Butte County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest in 2020. It was from a robbery of an elderly woman allegedly by a mother and son duo.

The mother was the getaway driver after the son violently stole the money, authorities claim. The mother was identified as Regina Brito, 49, and the son as Daniel Braziel, 30, of Marysville, California.

The victim had won more than $4,500 at the gaming property. She put the money in her wallet and sat down by a slot machine, KOVR, a local TV station reported.

Soon, Braziel went up to the woman. He allegedly pushed her to the floor and forcibly stole the money and other unspecified property from her. Both mother and son were arrested on robbery and elder abuse charges.

Later, Jeremy Bowman, 32, of Yuba City, California was arrested for his role in allegedly charging about $1,000 on the victim’s credit cards. He was charged with identity theft and possession of stolen property, according to KRCR, another local TV station.

It was unclear if the cases against the three suspects were ever adjudicated.