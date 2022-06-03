California Casino Death Leads to Jury Trial for Manslaughter, Victim Fell Onto Casino Floor

The March fatal fight at California’s Feather Falls Casino & Lodge was tied to a love triangle, court testimony revealed this week. The victim was allegedly pushed into a slot machine and then wound up on the gaming floor, where he died.

California’s Feather Falls Casino & Lodge, pictured above. The property was the site of a fatal fight in March. (Image: TripAdvisor)

Michael Livermore, 37, of Oroville, Calif., is charged with manslaughter in the death of Dennis Wold, 55, of Chico, Calif. It was also revealed in testimony that Wold had an enlarged heart and suffered from drug abuse.

His death was caused by a cardiac arrest. Wold had stopped breathing, and responding EMTs could not revive him while he was on the floor.

Testimony was presented … that Livermore said there was a love triangle between the two men and a woman,” Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey was quoted by KHSL, a local TV station. “The evidence revealed the fight was a result of a contentious history between the two men.”

Following this week’s preliminary hearing, a jury trial will take place in California, KHSL reported. Livermore will next appear in court on June 16.

Initially, Livermore was charged with murder, according to a statement from the Butte County Sheriff’s Office.

Suspect Fled After Fight

When deputies arrived, they had to search for Livermore. He ran away from the gaming venue following the fight, deputies said.

Michael Livermore in a mug shot, pictured above. He is facing a manslaughter charge. (Image: Butte County Sheriff’s Office) A short time later, they located Livermore and deputies apprehended him.

The casino is owned by the Mooretown Rancheria of Maidu Indians. The tribal gaming property is located some 68 miles north of Sacramento, Calif.

In a prior crime at the Gold Country Casino Resort, also located in Oroville, the Butte County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest in 2020. It was from a robbery of an elderly woman, allegedly perpetrated by a mother and son duo.

The mother was the getaway driver after the son violently stole the money, authorities claim. The mother was identified as Regina Brito, 49, and the son as Daniel Braziel, 30, of Marysville, Calif.

The victim had won more than $4,500 at the gaming property. She put the money in her wallet and sat down by a slot machine, KOVR, a local TV station, reported.

Soon, Braziel went up to the woman. He allegedly pushed her to the floor and forcibly stole the money and other unspecified property from her.

Charges for Robbery

Both mother and son were arrested on robbery and elder abuse charges.

Later, Jeremy Bowman, 32, of Yuba City, Calif. was arrested for his role in allegedly charging about $1,000 on the victim’s credit cards. He was charged with identity theft and possession of the stolen property, according to KRCR, another local TV station.

It was unclear how the cases against the three suspects were ever adjudicated.