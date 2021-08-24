Caesars Virginia Raises Danville Casino Resort Budget by $100M

Caesars Virginia is expanding its investment in Danville by $100 million.

Caesars Entertainment Executive Director of Development Robert Livingston explains the Caesars Virginia casino plan to the public during a meeting on August 23, 2021. The project’s total price is ballooning upwards of $500 million. (Image: WSET)

Company representatives met last night with local officials and residents regarding Caesars’ resort development in Danville’s historic Schoolfield neighborhood. Initial plans were presented to garner feedback.

“This meeting was about making sure that we’re listening to the public and learning what that site means and making sure that the design ends up with their feedback,” explained Robert Livingston, Caesars Entertainment’s executive director of development.

Many in attendance approved of the gaming complex.

Oh, I feel great,” exclaimed Danville local Jay Yow. “Every year I go to Las Vegas. Now, it’s just next door, literally.”

Caesars says its resort in Danville will feature 2,000 slot machines, 75 table games, 16-table poker room, sportsbook, and numerous restaurants and bars.

Preservation Key

Caesars Virginia was authorized by way of a local ballot referendum during last November’s election.

Danville is one of four cities in Virginia developing a commercial casino resort. Bristol, Norfolk, and Portsmouth also passed local ballot referendums during the November 2020 election to authorize a single casino destination. Voters in Richmond will face a similar polling booth question during this fall’s upcoming election.

Caesars Virginia will reimagine the Dan River Inc. textile mills complex. The 85-acre property has sat deteriorating for years.

Caesars must first demolish numerous crumbling buildings that were once where the majority of residents made their livings. Dan River Inc. manufactured apparel fabrics and home fashion products such as bedding. The corporation prospered in the late 1800s and early part of the century, but then struggled greatly to compete with cheap imported textiles.

Caesars says it recognizes the importance of the Dan River grounds. The casino company revealed yesterday that it plans to incorporate the three remaining smokestacks into the resort.

“By listening to the community members, we can have the iconic imagery of Caesars Entertainment, the Caesars brand, that blends nicely with the history of Danville and Schoolfield,” Livingston said.

Mark Schlang, another Caesars exec who attended the meeting, is in charge of design and construction. He explained to attendees that Caesars is reviewing which parts of the former textile mill can be preserved.

Budget Balloons

The main headline from Caesars’ meet-and-greet was the overall cost of the undertaking. The casino operator’s development agreement with the city requires it to invest at least $400 million into the property.

We’re going to be north of $500 million,” Livingston revealed.

The resort will feature more hotel rooms, too. The initial plan of 300 rooms is increasing to 500. Along with the casino, hotel and eateries, the facility blueprint includes a parking structure with 1,200 spaces, outdoor pool, and spa.

Caesars said it should have a more detailed project plan, which will incorporate resident feedback from last night’s event, next month.