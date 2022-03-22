Washington State’s Tulalip Resort Casino Slot Pays Out Almost $2.4M Jackpot

A lucky man who works as a painter won almost $2.4 million on a slot machine at Washington State’s Tulalip Resort Casino on Sunday. That hit is reportedly a record for the tribal casino, and is believed to be a record for the entire state.

Jose Lopez stands in front of the winning slot machine at Tulalip Resort Casino. The Washington State man won almost $2.4 million from the casino’s slot on Sunday. (Image: Lynnwood Times)

Jose Lopez of Lynnwood, Wash. won $2,369,748.95 on the slot. He took a chance after his girlfriend, who was with him on the casino floor, encouraged him to take a spin, according to KCPQ, a Seattle TV station.

Lopez previously won $20,000 at the casino. He frequently plays there, the report said. Sunday’s jackpot was won on a Golden Charms slot machine. The casino did not reveal how much the spin cost.

The prior record jackpot in the state was also won on a Tulalip Resort Casino’s Golden Charms slot, the report said. It paid out $1.1 million in February 2020, KCPQ adds.

The Golden Charms has a 50-payline setup. That provides players “ample winning possibilities,” according to KCPQ, quoting the casino. The casino has more than 2,400 slot machines.

Online Congratulations Offered

News of the record win led to 425 comments getting posted as of early Tuesday on Tulalip Resort Casino’s Facebook page. Most posters offered their congratulations.

A woman who identified herself as Linda Fall, who is a self-described frequent visitor to the casino, posted:

Congratulations, dude !! I LOVE TULALIP CASINO !! I have won more jackpots there than any other casinos I’ve played at.”

Other posters wish it was them who won the jackpot. Mike Surdyk, for example, said he was “20ft away when this happened, so nuts.”

Murder Charge Dropped

The Tulalip Resort Casino was in the news in recent years because of October 2020 injuries in a parking lot. They led to a woman’s death. The man charged with murder was set free after a charge was dropped earlier this year.

Nomeneta Tauave, now 34, of Spanaway, Wash., was arrested for second-degree murder for the incident. His former girlfriend, Hana Letoi, 35, of Tacoma, Wash., passed away after the injuries.