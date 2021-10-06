Bryson DeChambeau vs. Brooks Koepka Match Odds Largely Unavailable

Posted on: October 6, 2021, 12:16h.

Last updated on: October 6, 2021, 02:11h.

Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka’s seemingly made-for-TV feud is finally coming to the small screen the day after Thanksgiving on November 26.

Bryson DeChambeau (left) and Brooks Koepka at the Ryder Cup last month. The two golfers will go head-to-head the day after Thanksgiving in a live TV match. (Image: Getty)

Yesterday, the fifth installment of “Capital One’s The Match” was announced. DeChambeau and Koepka will square off in a head-to-head, 12-hole, winner-take-all showdown. TNT, TBS, truTV, and HLN will air the spectacle at 4 pm ET live from the Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas.

More than two years after their public feud began, DeChambeau and Koepka seemed to make amends during the recent Ryder Cup, in which the US won over Europe. The golf superstars are respectively ranked No. 7 and No. 9 in the world,

Their beef arose in 2019 at Liberty National, when Koepka criticized DeChambeau’s slow play. Several petty incidents at various events have since occurred between the two.

Odds Unavailable

Since the Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka bickering began, golf fans have yearned for a showdown between the two. But the PGA Tour has refused to pair the two outspoken personalities together, and their play never resulted in the two of them being paired together on a weekend.

On November 26, fans will finally get what they want, although because of the nature of the format — and the charity component — the two will likely have cooler and calmer mindsets. “The Match” next month will continue the golf exhibition’s ongoing commitment to raising money for various charities and initiatives. The series has raised nearly $30 million through the first four matches.

The par-70 Wynn Golf Club measures just 6,722 yards from the back tees. The release revealing the DeChambeau vs. Koepka was light on details, most importantly the precise format, and which of the 12 holes at Wynn Golf Club will be played.

It’s one of the reasons why legal, regulated sportsbooks in the United States have not yet unveiled odds on the match.

Oddsmakers in many states must also receive permission from their gaming regulators to offer lines on the event. As it’s not an officially sanctioned PGA Tour tournament, a special exemption will need to be received before taking bets.

That didn’t stop the SuperBook in Las Vegas from releasing hypothetical odds. The Westgate Las Vegas sportsbook platform put both players at the same -110 odds.

-110 implies a chance of 52.38 percent. A winning $100 bet would net $90.91.

Steve Wynn Tracks

The Wynn Golf Club was designed by famed architect Tom Fazio, with some input from Wynn Resorts founder, Steve Wynn, and opened in 2005. It closed in 2017 after Steve Wynn planned to put an outdoor lagoon park in its place.

Following Steve Wynn’s ousting the following year, Wynn Resorts decided to forego the desert water attraction and restore the golf course.

November’s match will be the second to take place on a Wynn-inspired golf course. The first match — contested between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson during Thanksgiving weekend in 2018 — was held at Shadow Creek Golf Course.

Also designed by Fazio, the exclusive course, located north of the Strip, was once Steve Wynn’s personal golf playground. It opened to the public following MGM Resorts’ acquisition of Steve Wynn’s Mirage Resorts and the course in 2000.

Today, Shadow Creek commands the highest public greens fee in the nation. An 18-hole round, which is only available to certain guests staying at MGM Resorts properties, costs $1,000.