Vince ‘Prince’ Vaughn to Be Face of Caesars iGamng Ads

Posted on: October 24, 2022, 04:52h.

Last updated on: October 24, 2022, 05:10h.

Actor Vince Vaughn is the latest celebrity to join Caesars Entertainment’s star-studded stable of famous endorsers. The gaming company announced today he’ll be the face of the operator’s online casino advertisements.

Actor Vince Vaughn at the 2022 World Series of Poker Main Event in Las Vegas. He’s starring in Caesars commercials. (Image: Getty Images)

Occupying the role of “Prince Vaughn,” the Swingers star and poker aficionado will be prominently featured in upcoming Caesars marketing campaigns, including social media ads. He’ll also be promoting experiences and events for Caesars Rewards members.

Prince Vaughn makes his debut in the star-studded spot, ‘Full Caesar,’ alongside actor and comedian JB Smoove and the legendary first family of football, the Mannings (Archie, Cooper, Eli, and Peyton). Now airing, the spot features the group having a ‘typical’ Caesars experience: enjoying a Caesars Rewards meal with friends and family at a Caesars Rewards location,” according to a statement issued by the gaming company.

Vaughn will be noting perks associated with the Caesars Sportsbook and Casino mobile application, including the app’s links to Caesars Rewards, its rapid payouts, and venerable and new casino games.

Caesars, Vaughn Have Existing Relationship

The actor and the gaming company have some history together, as he served as the master of ceremonies for the 2022 World Series of Poker (WSOP) main event on the Las Vegas Strip earlier this year.

“Vaughn unveiled the newly designed Main Event bracelet during his procession, before offering a few words and making the iconic ‘Shuffle Up and Deal’ announcement to kick off the last of the prestigious Main Event $10,000 No-Limit Hold’em flights,” according to Caesars.

Not only was Las Vegas an important cornerstone in Swingers, but Vaughn is a real life poker player, participating in his first gold bracelet event in November 2021. He’s also reportedly a devoted though not necessarily large — in a monetary sense — sports bettor. His father was an aspiring professional gambler, but gave up on that at the behest of Vince’s mother.

“With my long history of love for Las Vegas and gaming, I am excited to be part of the royal family with Caesar and Cleo,” said Vaughn in the statement.

Vaughn Could Be iGaming Investment for Caesars

Caesars offers mobile sports betting in 19 states, five of which permit internet casinos. That number is expected to grow over time as more states look for new revenue sources.

Additionally, operators are committed to more state-level legalization of internet casinos, because iGaming requires less overhead than sports betting, while offering superior margins and profit potential. To that end, bring a star like Vaughn on board can be seen as an investment by Caesars.

Caesars ranks fifth in iGaming market share at 4.7% — a small percentage, given that the brand is one of the most recognizable in the industry. But that small slice also implies room for growth.