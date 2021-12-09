Baton Rouge Casino Robberies Continue, Elderly Man Latest Victim

Posted on: December 9, 2021, 12:01h.

Last updated on: December 9, 2021, 01:35h.

A 29-year-old alleged bandit was arrested earlier this week for a robbery last month at Louisiana’s L’Auberge Casino & Hotel Baton Rouge. He tussled with an 80-year-old man before running off with his wallet, police said.

Jakyre Foreman, 29, pictured in a mug shot. He was charged in a casino holdup in Baton Rouge, La. (Image: East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office)

The elderly victim was in the lobby, after spending more than five hours at the casino, when someone started to grab his wallet out of a back pocket, police add. The two men struggled. But the suspect, later identified as Jakyre Foreman, 29, got hold of the wallet before fleeing, WBRZ, a local TV station, reported.

Soon, the victim started to feel chest pains. He took medication for his heart condition. When his health situation settled, he informed deputies about the Nov. 22 robbery. The victim’s granddaughter translated for the man.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) later arrested Foreman of Baton Rouge. They had found witnesses to the crime and reviewed surveillance video to identify the suspect. He seen walking in the direction of the casino’s parking garage. He was wearing a “hoodie-style jacket,” authorities said.

Foreman also allegedly pushed the victim “against the glass windows and then onto the ground, all while trying to get his wallet,” according to an affidavit, quoted by BRProud, a local news site.

He is charged with attempted robbery and battery of persons with infirmities, WBRZ said. He was in custody at the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison as of Tuesday. His bond was $11,000, BRProud adds.

Prior Robberies at Casino

In unrelated crimes taking place in June 2020, a woman was charged for two armed robberies in the parking lot, also at L’Auberge Casino in Baton Rouge. She was identified as Cori Leger. It is alleged she wore a black protective face mask and a wig in both incidents, WAFB, a local TV station, reported.

In one robbery, she allegedly displayed a firearm and escaped with cash. During the second instance, the robber failed to get any cash. But she was later apprehended.

Police found she had a black, realistic BB gun in her waistband. She also had mace and a stun gun, police revealed. The outcome of that case was not immediately known as of Thursday.

2016 Kidnapping, Robbery

Earlier, in November 2016, police arrested a man who allegedly kidnapped and robbed a male gambler, also at L’Auberge Casino & Hotel Baton Rouge. The suspect was identified as Matthew Johnson Jr., 32, of Baton Rouge.

The victim was in Baton Rouge to watch the Louisiana State University vs. Alabama football game. He stayed at the casino-hotel for the weekend. While on the casino floor, he won about $800.

Later, in the hotel’s elevator, Johnson allegedly warned him, “I have a gun. Do what I say.” Johnson then ordered the victim to get into a car, which was driven to another location in the city, police said.

Johnson took some of the victim’s money to purchase illegal drugs, police said. He later stole personal items from the victim before letting him out of the car, police add. Johnson was later charged with aggravated kidnapping and armed robbery, the Advocate, a Louisiana newspaper reported.

It is unclear how the case was adjudicated in the local court system.