Barstool Sports Founder Dave Portnoy Plans to Sue Publication After New Sex Allegations

Posted on: February 3, 2022, 07:16h.

Last updated on: February 3, 2022, 09:07h.

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy is once again defending himself against explicit allegations of his sexual escapades. In the latest twist, it was alleged he filmed sex with three women without their consent.

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy, pictured above. He denied allegations this week related to rough sex with women. (Image: New York Post)

One of the women also alleges he broke her rib during rough sex. That led to a bloody injury and rug burns, Business Insider reported.

On Wednesday, Portnoy, 44, says he is going to sue the publication for alleged defamation. He denies most of the charges and says the sex was consensual.

There will be no settling. No amount they can pay me to get them off their backs. I won’t rest till I put these people out of business,” Portnoy wrote in a blog post about Insider, which was quoted by the New York Post.

And for the morons who ask why I defend myself so vigorously it’s because @BusinessInsider contacts our advertisers. They try to tank $penn stock. Silence is a victory for them. They are liars and belong in jail. I’m not defending me. I’m defending my company which they hate — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) February 3, 2022

The tell-all Insider piece follows a similar article on Portnoy published by Insider during November. That article led to shares of Penn National Gaming falling more than 20 percent, Variety reported.

Penn has a 36 percent share in Barstool. On Thursday, Penn shares dropped 3.2% in premarket trading. Penn and Barstool Sports reported Q4 profit below expectations, MarketWatch reported. But revenue was more than forecasts. Early next year, Penn expects to acquire the remainder of Barstool Sports, the report adds.

Choking, Slapping Allegation

In the new article, one of the women was identified by Insider as Kayla, a pseudonym. She claims he choked and slapped her while the two were having rough sex.

Like, sure, it’s fun to get choked a little bit. It was just way too much,” Kayla was quoted by the publication. “It was scary. I was getting no air. Not being able to breathe is one of the scariest things, and it sends you into such a panic.”

Portnoy is threatening to sue Kayla, too. He said his encounter with her was consensual and she agreed to be filmed.

“This girl slid into my DMs to have sex with me. She has sex with me multiple times. She told me she enjoyed it. She sent me videos. She stayed in touch for three years after the fact. She never once complained,” Portnoy was quoted by DailyMail.com. “I have all the facts and evidence that contradicts direct quotes from her.”

In a blog post directed toward Kayla, he asked her: “… Why did you keep coming back to have sex if you didn’t enjoy it? Even when she claims she was so scared by the sex on the carpet and the rib incident she decided to stay at my apartment and hook up all night.”

Yes we did f**k on the rug. Yes she did get rug burn. I remember that. And by the way, if you have sex on an old rug, you will get rug burn 100% of the time.”

Portnoy further claimed on Twitter, “All the girls are full of S***.”

Kayla Feared Retaliation

Kayla says initially she was reluctant to go public with her story for fear of retaliation. But Kayla eventually chose to give an interview to Insider as a way to support other alleged victims.

“It’s Dave Portnoy,” she was quoted. “Everyone kind of knows if you go against him, it never turns out well. He’s basically built his brand around that idea. Like, you don’t mess with him.”