Baltimore Ravens WR Rashod Bateman Opts for Season-Ending Surgery

Posted on: November 4, 2022, 11:29h.

Last updated on: November 4, 2022, 03:03h.

The Baltimore Ravens won’t have top wide receiver Rashod Bateman for the remainder of the season after he decided to undergo surgery to repair a Lisfranc injury on his left foot.

Wide receiver Rashod Bateman from the Baltimore Ravens battles cornerback Zyon McCollum from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. (Image: Getty)

Bateman missed the start of his rookie season last year while recovering from groin surgery, and he missed two games this season with a foot injury.

Bateman entered Week 8 as questionable on the injury report, but still started against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He lasted a couple of possessions before exiting the game in the second quarter.

Bateman decided to get season-ending surgery instead of waiting to see if sitting out multiple weeks would improve the painful Lisfranc injury.

It’s one of those where it was up to him,” said head coach John Harbaugh. “He and his agent and his family talked it over and they decided it’d be in his best interest to do that. We support him and understand what he’s doing.”

The Ravens have won two consecutive games to improve to 5-3 on the season. All three of their losses were by a margin of four or fewer points.

The Ravens have the fifth-highest scoring offense in the NFL, averaging 26 points per game. Quarterback Lamar Jackson leads the league’s second-most potent rushing offense, which generates 165.6 ground yards per game. However, their lackluster passing game is a huge concern after they lost Bateman to an injury. The Ravens have the eighth-lowest passing offense in the NFL, averaging 193.8 air yards per game.

Bateman Dunzo

Jackson relies on tight end Mark Andrews as his favorite target. Andrews logged a team-best 42 receptions, 488 yards, and four touchdowns. However, Bateman was the Ravens’ best receiving option.

In six games this season, Bateman caught just 15 passes for 285 yards and two touchdowns. He averages 19.0 yards per catch, which is ranked #3 in the NFL. Without Bateman, the Ravens lost their best deep-ball and big play threat.

We got a lot of great guys in our receiving group,” said Jackson. “I got full 100% confidence in those guys. They’ll make something for us this season.”

Despite the props from Jackson, the Ravens have a lack of experience at the wideout position, with Demarcus Robinson as their lone veteran. The little-used Robinson has only 15 receptions and one touchdown this season.

Devin Duvernay has caught 24 passes and added three touchdowns. The third-year player out of Texas gets bumped up to the WR #1 spot. Tylan Wallace and James Proche II combined for just seven catches this season, but they could get increased playing time.

The Ravens will promote DeSean Jackson off the practice squad. The 35-year-old Jackson has been slowed down by injuries in recent years, but the Ravens need all the help they can get.

“I’ve been in this league a long time and I’ve had a lot of success,” Jackson said. “If it’s my time, I’ll do what I need to do to help this team win games. That’s all that matters.”

The Ravens could sign free agent Odell Beckham Jr. Beckham played wide receiver for the Los Angeles Rams last season before blowing out his ACL in the Super Bowl. He’s been recovering from knee surgery and has been patiently waiting for a team to call him.

Betting the Ravens

At 5-3, the Ravens are in first place in the AFC North. The Cincinnati Bengals hold down second place in the division with a 4-4 record, but they’re also without their best wide receiver. Ja’Marr Chase is out for a couple of more weeks with a hip injury.

The Ravens and Bengals are fighting for the division title, and a potential playoff berth is on the line. They don’t meet again until the final game of the season in Week 18. The Ravens are the consensus favorite at -400 odds to win the AFC North, while the Bengals are +450 odds.

The Ravens head to New Orleans to play the Saints in the Superdome on “Monday Night Football” this week. Even with Bateman sidelined with a foot injury, the Ravens are the betting favorite as the Saints find themselves as +2 home dogs. The Ravens are 3-4-1 against the spread this season.

The Ravens have a bye in Week 10 and face a weak schedule in the second half of the season. They play against losing squads like the Carolina Panthers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Denver Broncos, Cleveland Browns, and have two games against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Ravens are +1600 odds to win Super Bowl LVII, according to a recent update by DraftKings. You can back the Ravens at +1000 odds to win the AFC championship as the third-highest favorite on the futures board.