Bally’s Twin River Lincoln Slot Machine Catches Fire, Quite Literally

Posted on: March 8, 2022, 08:03h.

Last updated on: March 8, 2022, 09:52h.

A slot machine at Bally’s Twin River Lincoln Casino Resort in Rhode Island was on fire early this morning. But not in the sense of the device being loose and giving gamblers a heater.

Firefighters respond to emergency calls at Bally’s Twin River Lincoln Casino Resort on March 8, 2022. Casino reps say a slot machine malfunctioned and caused a small fire, which was quickly contained. (Image: WPRI)

Firefighters responded to calls at the casino around 3:45 am ET this morning. Upon arrival, emergency crews said a small fire was quickly contained on the casino floor.

Bally’s said in a release that the fire was caused by a mechanical issue with a slot machine. The blaze did not cause any significant damage, nor was anyone injured in the incident. Bally’s Twin River Lincoln remained open during the fire’s extinguishing.

The recently formed Bally’s Corporation was created through Twin River Worldwide Holdings’ 2020 acquisition of the Bally’s brand from Caesars Entertainment. Twin River, which owns and operates both of Rhode Island’s two casinos, subsequently renamed its organization.

Twin River Lincoln and Twin River Tiverton were each rebranded to Bally’s last fall.

Lincoln Expansion

Bally’s announced the renaming of Twin River Lincoln to Bally’s Twin River Lincoln Casino Resort last September. The casino company divulged details at that time. on its major overhaul and expansion of its flagship property.

In exchange for another 20-year monopoly on commercial casino gambling in Rhode Island, Bally’s agreed with the state to invest a minimum of $100 million into its Lincoln resort. Company officials said in September that the expansion will feature 40,000 square feet of added gaming space.

The overhaul includes a new entertainment space and a 14,000-square-foot Korean spa. Funds will also be allocated to update the casino’s air circulation system and modernize various lighting and design fixtures. Bally’s expects the projects to be completed late this year or early 2023.

Bally’s Lincoln currently offers 162,000 square feet of gaming space, with 4,100 slots, 111 tables, and a sportsbook. The resort has 136 guestrooms and suites, wedding and meeting facilities, and numerous dining and drinking options.

Bally’s Tiverton is smaller than Lincoln, and no expansion plans have been announced for the property. The Tiverton casino is equipped with 1,000 slots, 32 tables, and a sportsbook. The property’s hotel has 83 rooms.

Casino Fires

The Bally’s Lincoln casino fire was a minor event, something not always the case when flames erupt inside a major casino.

One of the deadliest casino fires occurred on Friday, November 21, 1980, at MGM Grand in Las Vegas, which is today Bally’s Las Vegas. Fire officials determined that the fire began in a refrigerated pastry display case in one of the resort’s restaurants. The blaze engulfed the casino floor and toxic smoke permeated throughout the hotel tower. The fire killed 85 people.

More recently, Resorts World Manila in the Philippines was the site of a deadly attack from a disgruntled gambler who set the casino on fire. The flames pushed gamblers into a cornered-off section where exit stairways were not accessible. The incident killed 38 people.